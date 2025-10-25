All Trojans

USC Trojans Battling Oklahoma, Nebraska, Notre Dame for Elite Defensive Line Recruit

The USC Trojans have one of the top recruiting classes in 2026, but can they have similar success in 2027? Four-star defensive line recruit Elija Harmon is a top target from California, but the Trojans are battling teams like the Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame Fighting Irish for Harmon.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have been recruiting the defensive line with a lot of succewss, in large part because of co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson and defensive line coach Shaun Nua. The duo have been leading the way for the Trojans' recruitment in the defensive trenches.

Although USC has yet to pick up a commitment from the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Trojans have been zeroing in on some of the top in-state defensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle like four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon.

Trojans Slipping Away?

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Shaun Nua Eric Henderson Elija Harmon
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adam Gorney of Rivals reported that as Harmon's recruitment progresses, the Trojans' chances of landing him becoming slimmer and slimmer. USC offered Harmon on Jan. 7 and since then, the four-star defensive lineman has been offered by 15 other programs.

"There is a decent chance Harmon could easily pick USC and stay home. The Trojans are making him a major priority. But as his recruitment continues, it looks more and more likely that Harmon could head out of town," Gorney said.

Although Gorney said that Harmon could potentially spurn the Trojans, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine has USC as the favorite for Harmon's commitment. The RPM gives the Trojans a 75 percent chance of landing the California native.

The No. 25 defensive lineman and No. 199 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Harmon got offered by Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma among others after USC. He is the No. 3 defensive lineman in California and is among the Trojans' top in-state targets.

After visiting USC for the win over Michigan, Harmon spoke to 247Sports' Chris Treviño about his recruitment:

"I feel like my three front runners are still USC, Oklahoma and Oregon right now, but Nebraska and Tennessee, they've been on me lately," he said. "I actually just set up a visit with Nebraska, and then I'm working on Texas A&M right now. They're a school that I'm pretty big on. I talk to them quite often. So those three [new] schools are really schools that are kind of starting to open my eyes to more."

Diversity Among Defensive Linemen Recruits

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Shaun Nua Eric Henderson Elija Harmon
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC cherry picked who they wanted for the 2026 recruiting class when it came to the defensive line. Out of their eight defensive linemen commits, four of them hail from a different state ranging from New Jersey to Texas.

They were able to snag four in-state defensive lineman in the 2026 cycle.

  • Three-star DL Malik Brooks
  • Three-star EDGE Andrew Williams
  • Four-star DL Tomuhini Topui
  • Four-star DL Simote Katoanga

If the Trojans were to land Harmon, he could be the start of another special in-state defensive line class. USC is also in pursuit of four-star athlete Jon Ioane, who the Trojans have been recruiting to play defensive line, as well as four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie.


MORE: The Nebraska Star That Could Be A Problem for USC’s Run Defense

MORE: USC Fans Will Love The New Mindset From Trojans' Offense

MORE: USC's Five-Star Elbert Hill IV Turning Heads With Explosive Touchdowns

2027 Recruiting Prospects

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL Shaun Nua Eric Henderson Elija Harmon
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans are in the midst of a heated recruiting battle with LSU and Miami for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall is predicted to commit to USC according to the RPM, which gives the Trojans a 50 percent chance of landing the Louisiana native.

Forstall is one of the top recruits in the 2027 cycle, checking in as the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Combine Forstall and Harmon and the Trojans could have two foundational pieces to their 2027 recruiting class.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football