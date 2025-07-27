All Trojans

USC Trojans' Trovon Reed, Eric Henderson Reshaping Recruiting Strategy

The USC Trojans have been able to recruit Louisiana much more effectively since the addition of co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. As a result, the Trojans are among the favorites for four-star safety Karon Eugene.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks out of the tunnel for warmups before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Despite not owning a commitment in their 2027 recruiting class, the USC Trojans have been active player in the cycle. Four-star safety Karon Eugene is among the best defensive backs in his recruiting class and has some of the top programs in the country vying for his commitment.

The Trojans will have to fend off a couple of SEC schools such as LSU and Texas A&M in order to pick up the highly-touted prospect. USC coach Lincoln Riley is looking to make a splash to begin their 2027 recruiting class.

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eugene spoke with Rivals about his growing relationship with the Trojans and their coaching staff. The Louisiana native pointed out USC's conference, the Big Ten, as one of the main selling point of their recruitment of him.

“Our relationships are growing,” Eugene said. “Coach Reed and Coach Henderson are also involved and they are both from Louisiana. USC has a strong tradition. Guys like Taylor Mays, Reggie Bush, and Mike Williams played there. The Big Ten and the SEC are the two most competitive conferences right now.”

The No. 12 safety and No. 124 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Eugene is one of the top prospects in the state of Louisiana. USC will have to keep their foot on the gas pedal all throughout the upcoming season in order to sign Eugene.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (center) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Henderson, the Trojans' co-defensive coordinator, has been one of the best recruiters in the country since his arrival during the 2024 offseason. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Henderson's first with the Trojans, he had a huge role in USC landing four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem 'Thanos' Stewart, a Louisiana native.

The Trojans have been recruiting the Bayou State with success in recent years partially thanks to the addition of Henderson and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, two Louisiana natives. In addition to Stewart, USC has a commitment from 2026 four-star wide receiver Roderick Tezeno.

If Henderson is able to go deep into SEC territory and land a recruit as talented as Eugene to start their 2027 recruiting cycle, it would be solid way to kick off the recruiting class for the Trojans.

USC has also been heavily pursuing another highly-regarded defensive back in the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, the No. 3 cornerback and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, has captivated the Trojans' coaching for a couple of seasons now.

Hailing from Gardena (CA) Serra , the same high school that produced USC legends, cornerback Adoree Jackson and wide receiver Robert Woods, WIlliams is one of the top overall targets in the Trojans' 2027 recruiting class. He is being pursued by Texas A&M and Georgia in addition to the Trojans.

