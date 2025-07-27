USC Trojans' Trovon Reed, Eric Henderson Reshaping Recruiting Strategy
Despite not owning a commitment in their 2027 recruiting class, the USC Trojans have been active player in the cycle. Four-star safety Karon Eugene is among the best defensive backs in his recruiting class and has some of the top programs in the country vying for his commitment.
The Trojans will have to fend off a couple of SEC schools such as LSU and Texas A&M in order to pick up the highly-touted prospect. USC coach Lincoln Riley is looking to make a splash to begin their 2027 recruiting class.
Eugene spoke with Rivals about his growing relationship with the Trojans and their coaching staff. The Louisiana native pointed out USC's conference, the Big Ten, as one of the main selling point of their recruitment of him.
“Our relationships are growing,” Eugene said. “Coach Reed and Coach Henderson are also involved and they are both from Louisiana. USC has a strong tradition. Guys like Taylor Mays, Reggie Bush, and Mike Williams played there. The Big Ten and the SEC are the two most competitive conferences right now.”
The No. 12 safety and No. 124 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Eugene is one of the top prospects in the state of Louisiana. USC will have to keep their foot on the gas pedal all throughout the upcoming season in order to sign Eugene.
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Expanding Recruiting Efforts With Elite Safety
MORE: Paul Finebaum Goes After USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Again Before Big Ten Media Days
MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Lofty Goals Under Coach Ben Johnson
Henderson, the Trojans' co-defensive coordinator, has been one of the best recruiters in the country since his arrival during the 2024 offseason. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Henderson's first with the Trojans, he had a huge role in USC landing four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem 'Thanos' Stewart, a Louisiana native.
The Trojans have been recruiting the Bayou State with success in recent years partially thanks to the addition of Henderson and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, two Louisiana natives. In addition to Stewart, USC has a commitment from 2026 four-star wide receiver Roderick Tezeno.
If Henderson is able to go deep into SEC territory and land a recruit as talented as Eugene to start their 2027 recruiting cycle, it would be solid way to kick off the recruiting class for the Trojans.
USC has also been heavily pursuing another highly-regarded defensive back in the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, the No. 3 cornerback and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, has captivated the Trojans' coaching for a couple of seasons now.
Hailing from Gardena (CA) Serra , the same high school that produced USC legends, cornerback Adoree Jackson and wide receiver Robert Woods, WIlliams is one of the top overall targets in the Trojans' 2027 recruiting class. He is being pursued by Texas A&M and Georgia in addition to the Trojans.