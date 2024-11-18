4-Star Running Back Shahn Alston Trending Towards USC Trojans Over Penn State
The USC Trojans hosted numerous recruits during their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Trojans won 28-20, moving to a 5-5 record. A member of the class of 2026 recruiting class, four-star running back Shahn Alston was in attendance for the USC victory.
The running back from Painesville (Ohio) is one of the top running backs in his recruitng class. He is the No. 13 running back in the nation and the No. 6 player in Ohio, per On3. Many schools are interested in Alston, such as Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin.
The Nebraska game was Alston’s first visit with the USC Trojans and it went well. He spent most of his time with running back coach Anthony Jones Jr., but he also met with USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Alston spoke to On3 about his visit and discussed how it turned the Trojans into a front-runner.
“This visit was great,” Alston said. “It was the best I’ve been on yet. I already had high interest in USC, but this trip put them over the top. I’d say USC is a front-runner in my recruitment along with Penn State and Wisconsin.”
Alston went in depth about his conversation with Jones and Riley. While they discussed his potential fit with the Trojans, Jones and Alston spoke about stuff outside of football.
“Me and coach Jones mainly talked about stuff outside of football,” Alston said. “We still had time to go over my film along with some of USC’s to show me how I’d fit on the offense too. Coach Riley’s meeting with me was also about how I’d fit in the offense and the benefits of coming to USC.”
Alston elaborated on what stood out the most during his visit, highlighting the meetings and the campus being the best part of the visit. USC winning the game was also a bright spot.
“The meetings I had were definitely the biggest highlight. I built great connections and learned a lot. The campus tour was also great. I got a good feeling for the campus and could see myself living there," Alston said. "Lastly, the game was great. I loved seeing the running backs get after it.”
A big game-changer against Nebraska was how well USC ran the ball. Trojans running back Woody Marks rushed the ball for 146 yards and has been an MVP for the Trojans this season, certainly appealing to a running back recruit.
According to On3, the USC Trojans have the No. 4 recruiting class of 2026 in the nation and the No. 2 in the Big Ten. It is still early for Alston, but he and the USC Trojans appear to be moving in the right direction.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Decommits from USC Trojans: Flipping to Colorado?
MORE: Imperfect Sam Darnold Leads Minnesota Vikings To Win Over Tennessee Titans Win
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast