USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
The USC Trojans will travel just under 15 miles to Pasadena to face the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 23 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on NBC, the Big Ten announced on Monday.
It will be the 94th meeting between the “Crosstown Rivals” with the Trojans leading the series 50-34-7 that dates back to 1929. The record does not include the two vacated wins from USC in 2004 and 2005. The battle of Los Angeles features a number of a longstanding traditions.
Typically, in college football, the home team will wear their primary jerseys with its school colors and the visiting team will wear white, but in the USC-UCLA rivalry, each team wears their home jerseys, regardless of where the game is played. The tradition began because the two schools used to share the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but it eventually went away when the Bruins moved to the Rose Bowl in 1982. Despite a NCAA rule that mandated white jerseys must be worn by the visiting team, Pete Carroll brought the tradition back in 2008 when the Bruins agreed to let both teams wear their home jerseys at the Rose Bowl.
The NCAA passed a rule two months later allowing teams to wear uniforms of contrasting colors and the two schools have each worn their home-color jerseys ever since, with the exception of the Bruins wearing an all-white alternate uniform in 2011.
The winner of the game is awarded the Victory Bell that started back in 1942. UCLA is currently in possession of the Victory Bell after defeating the Trojans 38-20 last season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC won the last matchup at the Rose Bowl in 2022 behind Caleb Williams’ 503 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, a game that propelled him into lead for the Heisman trophy.
Before USC takes on UCLA, they will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Trojans have dropped four of its last five contest, but their second bye week has given them an opportunity to regroup and for coach Lincoln Riley to make a change at quarterback.
Redshirt junior Miller Moss was benched last week in favor of redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava.
"We felt like it was in the best interest of the team to give Jayden a chance," Riley said.
The switch at quarterback will give the Trojans a change of pace under center with Maiava as more of a threat to use his legs. The UNLV transfer has played sparingly this season, having thrown just 11 passes. However, in 2023, Maiava led the Rebels his team to its most wins since 1984 and a first-ever appearance in the Mountain West Championship. He also claimed Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors.
Nebraska has also stumbled down the stretch. After racing out to a 5-1 start, the Cornhuskers have dropped each of their last three contests as they fight for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. Nebraska is coming off their second bye week as well, which has given star freshman Dylan Raiola an opportunity to get healthy after he exited the game in the fourth quarter of their loss to UCLA on Nov. 4 with a back injury.
It will be the sixth all-time between the two programs with USC leading the series 4-0-1.
