Nebraska’s Matt Rhule On Fourth Down Decision In USC Loss: ‘Grey Area’
The USC Trojans defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 12, 28-20. The Trojans have a 5-5 record, just one away from bowl eligibility. The Cornhuskers are also 5-5, waiting another week for their sixth win.
It was a close game, but the Trojans came away with the win. Following the matchup, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media, discussing the loss.
“Coming down to the wire, having a chance to win it, have to make one more play. Even down to the final throw and just were, we’re not able to make it,” Rhule said. “Credit to USC, thought they played well.”
The first half ended in a tie, and the game looked like it could go either way. USC threw a pick-six in the first quarter but had a couple of lucky plays in their favor to close the first half.
“Two big plays for them that went through our hands resulted in a touchdown,” Rhule said. “I kept trying to call on the guys on defense down on the sideline saying, 'Hey guys, this game’s going to come down to the fourth quarter. We all know it is.' You know, and it did.”
Rhule highlighted the shift in the Big Ten. With the conference realignment, there is no longer a Big Ten East and West. The Big Ten West was known to be the weaker side of the conference, and now they have to face teams like USC, which Rhule touched on.
“That’s football. And that’s the new Big Ten, as I told our guys. This isn’t like the old Big Ten West,” Rhule said. “You come out to USC, they’ve got great players, you have to make a lot of plays.”
The most questionable play came in the fourth quarter when Nebraska chose to use a timeout before punting the ball at the end of their drive. At the time, it was curious, but Rhule explained that he felt like it was a gray area.
“We were gonna fake it if they sent out their punt return team,” Rhule said. “Cause they kept their punt safe out there. And then I just felt like, hey we should go for this. It was right in grey area there. So, we lined up and if they gave us the look we wanted, we were going to take it and go for it. If they didn’t give us the look, instead of throwing another go ball, I was gonna punt the ball down and let the big guys go play.”
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava made his first start this year against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. While it was a rocky start, his ability to use his legs and run the ball paid off in the end.
“To be quite honest with you, I was going up and down the sidelines saying, 'Hey guys, they’re going to win the game in four minutes with the quarterback running the ball,'” Rhule said. “Down the stretch, even that and down in the red zone, they ran the quarterback both times, which is obviously something we knew with Maiava coming into the game.”
Though it was a rocky start for the quarterback, Maiava came through for the Trojans when he needed to. Maiava threw a pick-six in the first quarter, but he also passed for 259 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also rushed the ball for 20 yards and one touchdown.
The USC Trojans are now 5-5, with bowl eligibility being one win away. The Trojans will next face the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 23.
