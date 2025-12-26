USC Trojans Signee Boobie Feaster Caps Historic High School Career

Boobie Feaster helped lead DeSoto to its second Texas 6A Division II State Championship in three years with a dominant 55-27 win over King this month.

The four-star USC Trojans wide receiver signee hauled in 10 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns, claiming MVP honors. Feaster also became DeSoto’s all-time leader in receptions (185), receiving yards (3,243) and touchdowns (42) in the process.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster has been a national recruit since he was in eighth grade, where his offer list quickly began to approach double digits. He was an immediate contributor during his freshman season, earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors and then picked up MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors the following year.

The Lone Star State native decided to reclassify from the 2027 class, where he was rated as the No. 1 receiver, to the 2026 class earlier this year. Feaster is the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 4 receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

In his senior season, he set DeSoto’s new single-season receiving yards record, was named the District 11-6A Offensive MVP and earned Rivals High School Football All-American honors, along with USC five-star edge signee Luke Wafle.

Recruitment of Boobie Feaster

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When official visit season began, one of the names at the top of the Trojans priority list was the talented pass-catcher from Texas.

Feaster took his official visit the first weekend in June. USC four-star quarterback signee Jonas Williams made the trip out west to make sure he was around when Feaster was on campus, even though his official visit was scheduled for the following weekend.

The Trojans battled several SEC schools, including Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU and ultimately won out on his recruitment when he announced his pledge on the Fourth of July.

Schools never stopped pursuing Feaster in the fall, but he made it clear that he was locked in with USC.

Feaster has a strong relationship with receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who he has known since he was in middle school.

Feaster is part of an impressive recruiting class at the receiver position, which includes four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver and three-stars Roderick Tezeno and Ja’Myron ‘Tron’ Baker.

Early Playing Time

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane off to the NFL, the door is wide open for a talented group of freshmen to step in immediately, making it one of the more intriguing position battles beginning in the spring.

Feaster may only be 17 years old next fall, but he is going to play an important role, if he doesn’t crack the starting lineup. He’s too talented not to play from the start.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Feaster is a smooth route runner, and his track background shows up on the field with his ability to take a short pass the distance. He has a detailed release package and displays outstanding body control.

