Three USC Recruiting Targets Set to Showcase Skills in Polynesian Bowl

The USC Trojans are in pursuit of three recruits that will be playing in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl on Jan.16; running back Noah Roberts, edge rusher Zyron Forstall, and running back Tyson Robinson.

Noah Roberts Player Profile

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Noah Roberts is a 6-1, 190 pound running back out of Chandler, Arizona. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 running back in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Roberts has a visit to USC scheduled for late January, but there are three other schools he says that have recruiting him harder, he told Rivals.

Basha running back Noah Roberts (6) runs against Chandler during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The schools that are recruiting me the hardest right now are Oregon, Texas, and Michigan,” Roberts said.

Zyron Forstall Player Profile

Zyron Forstall is a 6-3, 235 pound edge rusher out of of Bradenton, Florida. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 8 overall player in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.

USC is one of the schools that are in the running for him. He said to Rivals that “he’s hoping to officially visit all his top schools in the spring before making a summer decision."

Among these schools are Notre Dame, Miami, and LSU.

“I’m still open but the schools I want to visit in the spring are Notre Dame, Miami, and LSU,” Forstall told Rivals.

Tyson Robinson Player Profile

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tyson Robinson is a 5-9, 199 pound running back out of Brandon, Mississippi. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 running back in the class of 2027 per 247Sports composite.

Robinson is getting recruited by schools like USC, Miami, Tennessee, Arizona State, and Michigan. Per Rivals, he “likes USC” and has an upcoming visit there this spring. His commitment timeline is planned to be sometime in late June.

USC’s Future Outlook

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley brought in the top ranked 2026 recruiting class and will try to keep that trend going with the 2027 class.

This upcoming 2026 season will be Riley’s fifth as coach in Los Angeles. His tenure so far has resulted in an overall record of 35-18. For a program with such a long history of success like USC, that is not going to cut it. USC is paying Riley one of the largest contracts for any college football coach in the country, but he has yet to make a College Football Playoff appearance or won a conference title since being hired.

In 2025, USC finished with a record of 9-4. 2026 will be a big year for Riley. Another season falling short of 10 wins for the fourth year in a row could raise major questions about his future.

The good news is that the pieces are there and the program has the financial backing to be a power. Now, Riley has to make it happen.