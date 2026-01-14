USC Trojans Recruiting Trend Surges With 4-Star Rahzario Edwards

The USC Trojans got their 2027 recruiting class started by landing a commitment from an in-state recruit in four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. Now, the Trojans are looking to add another in-state recruit into the fold as they ramp up their pursuit of four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards.

One of the top tight ends in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Edwards is a priority target for the Trojans as they look to land California's No. 1 tight end recruit in back-to-back cycles.

USC Tight Ends Coach Chad Savage Making Moves

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Edwards spoke with Rivals about the Trojans' activity in his recruitment. He pointed out his growing relationship with USC tight ends coach Chad Savage.

“Coach Savage has been the one mostly in touch and then coach Lincoln is always texting me,” Edwards said. "There’s not a week he doesn’t text me. It could be night-time text, it could be 10 p.m., I’m going to sleep and he’s texting me. I’m always getting love from USC for sure. Coach Savage just came down (last) Tuesday. He was the first coach to come see me this year.”

Savage is one of the best recruiters on the Trojans' staff and was credited as the lead recruiter in the recruitment of five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. If he is able to close the deal on Edwards, it would be yet another top ranked in-state recruit that he helped USC land.

Edwards' Recruiting Profile

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Checking in as the No. 4 tight end and No. 76 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Edwards is the top ranked tight end in California.

He holds 23 offers including from Alabama, Oregon, and Miami among others. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction gives USC an 18.3 percent chance of landing Edwards.

Adam Gorney of Rivals said that Edwards could be taking a trip to USC sooner or later, something that could go a long way for the Trojans' hopes of adding him to their 2027 class.

"A visit to USC looks like it should happen on Jan. 31 although nothing has been set in stone yet. The Trojans are looking strong and a visit later this month could help even more," Gorney said.

Recent Tight End Recruiting History

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Taniela Tupou (88) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) and safety Bud Clark (21) in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the most recent recruiting cycles, USC has been targeting in-state recruits at the tight end position.

During the 2025 cycle, the Trojans signed Bowman. He is the highest-ranked tight end recruit that USC has ever signed. Bowman was ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 23 player in the cycle according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was the top tight end recruit in California. They also signed in-state JUCO tight end recruit Josiah Jefferson.

In the 2024 cycle, USC brought in three-star tight end Taniela Tupou. The No. 5 ranked tight end in California, Tupou recorded two catches for 26 yards during his freshman year this past season.

