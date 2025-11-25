Carson Palmer, USC Trojans Recruits Lead Santa Margarita in CIF-SS Championship
In his first season at the helm, former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer has led his alma mater, Santa Margarita, to a berth in the CIF Southern Section I Championship.
And he did so with three USC commits in the 2026 cycle in four-star receiver Trent Mosley and edge Simote Katoanga and three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder.
The Eagles will take on Corona Centennial on Friday, Nov. 28, at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of a thriller in week 2, where Santa Margarita won 33-27 in overtime. Mosley did not play in that first matchup.
It will be the first time since 2011 that the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final does not feature Mater Dei or St. John Bosco. That was also the last time Santa Margarita won the Southern Section title. Mater Dei fell to Corona Centennial for the second time this season in the semifinals and top-seeded St. John Bosco was upset by Orange Lutheran in the quarterfinals.
Palmer led the Eagles to back-to-back CIF Championships in the late 90s and is looking to bring one home as a coach.
Dominant Performance in Semifinals
After defeating Sierra Canyon, who also featured three USC commits in four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, three-star safety Madden Riordan and receiver Ja’Myron Baker in the quarterfinals, Santa Margarita squared off against Trinity League foe, Orange Lutheran, in the semifinals.
It was a dominant performance from start to finish by the Eagles, as they routed Orange Lutheran 31-6.
Crowder showed off his skillset early with a 55-yard kickoff return. Mosley continued his stellar senior year, by hauling in five receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
MORE: USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released For Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Rivalry Week
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives USC Credit After Beating the Trojans
The four-star receiver is electric with the ball in his hands, he took a sceen pass, made a defender miss took it 40 yards for one of his scores.
With USC set to lose star receiver Makai Lemon and most likely Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft, Mosley is a name to remember in the Trojans loaded recruiting class to earn some early playing time.
Katoanga helped lead a dominant Santa Margarita defense that once again held their opponent under 10 points.
Return to the Rose Bowl
Palmer makes his return to the Rose Bowl for the first time since facing crosstown rival UCLA in 2002.
In that contest, the former Trojans signal-caller threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns and strengthened his Heisman campaign.
Palmer’s run in 2002 kickstarted the USC dynasty under Pete Carroll. The Trojans defeated Iowa in the Orange Bowl in Palmer's senior season and would go onto win back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004.
Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2004 and 2005, respectively, giving the program three Heisman Trophy winners in four seasons. Southern Cal then won three straight Rose Bowl’s from 2006-2008.