Where USC Will Be Most Reliant on Young Players Next Fall

USC was not as active in the transfer portal as many would have thought. Instead, the Trojans are committed to their recent player development and incoming freshman class.

It’s crucial season for the program in the fifth year of the Lincoln Riley era. Which positions will USC going to be the most reliant on young players in 2026.

USC Invests in Young Wide Receiver Room

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Three key veteran receivers in Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane and Jaden Richardson are gone. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson was the only player the Trojans added at receiver in the portal and the rising junior becomes the oldest member of the room.

Zacharyus Williams was able to utilize a redshirt after being limited to four games during the regular season in 2025 because of an injury. The former Utah transfer comes into next year as a redshirt sophomore.

Tanook Hines had a breakout freshman campaign this past fall. After earning a starting job coming out of camp, Hines finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards and showed he was capable of becoming the Trojans' leading receiver in the Alamo Bowl. In addition to becoming a focal point of the offense, Hines could be counted for a leadership role because USC is very young at the position and he’s played the most out of the returning players.

Corey Simms and Romero Ison were four-star recruits in the 2025 class alongside Hines. Simms appeared in all 13 games but primarily as a special teams contributor. The 6-foot-3 Simms took 21 snaps on offense in 2025, 11 of which came in the bowl game, while Ison appeared in one game.

Williams, Simms and Ison will battle an impressive group of freshmen for playing time. Four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley headline the group of first-year receivers on campus this spring. Four-star Boobie Feaster doesn’t arrive until the summer. All three certainly have the skill set to find a role immediately in 2026 and one could end up in the starting lineup. They’re a big reason why USC wasn’t more active in the portal for a receiver.

Four-star Luc Weaver and three-star Ja’Myron Baker are also on campus this spring, while three-star Roderick Tezeno enrolls in the summer.

USC Relying on Continued Development at Defensive Line

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Starting on the interior, Jide Abasiri, Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren and Jamaal Jarrett are the upperclassmen in the room.

Abasiri was a starter for most of the season and VanSumeren was a two-year starter for the Spartans. Jarrett was limited to five games because of injuries, but never had a large role and played only 40 defensive snaps.

Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard were key rotational players during their true freshman season. Stewart, a prized recruit in the 2025 class, could certainly step into a starting role next season. The New Orleans native finished second on the team in tackles for loss and earned Freshman All-American honors, despite playing the entire year with a stress fracture in his foot.

ORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

Five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield is expected to contribute immediately. The Lone Star State native shot up the recruiting rankings after a dominant senior season and strong performance in the Navy All-American Bowl. Four-star recruit Tomuhini Topui and 2025 recruit Cash Jacobsen are vying to be part of the rotation.

Five-star edge Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit according to Rivals, is another highly touted recruit that is expected to play immediately. The only question is, does he eventually become a starter during his freshman season.

Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby split starting duties at defensive end in 2025 but with Anthony Lucas off to the NFL, the upperclassman are the favorites to start. Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher joins the room for his seventh season.

Jadyn Ramos saw action in three games as a true freshman. Ramos was a standout during fall camp after arriving in the summer. Four-star recruits Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones join Wafle as part of the 2026 class.

Running Back Depth Tested

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Waymond Jordan returns after his junior season was cut short in early October because of an ankle injury. King Miller nearly reached the 1,000-yard mark as a redshirt freshman in Jordan’s absence.

Still, USC's depth at the running back position took a hit after losing three players to the transfer portal. Riley Wormley returned late in the year after recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered he senior year of high school.

The Texas native saw action in three games and will compete with a pair of four-star freshmen in Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston for the No. 3 spot. Redeaux and Alston are both on campus this spring.

Recommended Articles