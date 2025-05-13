All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruits Malik Brooks, Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui Building Unique Bond

The USC Trojans have loaded up on the defensive line in the 2026 recruiting class, holding commitments from four-stars Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini, and three-stars Malik Brooks and Jake Johnson. The four have built a strong bond through video games.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have put together quite an impressive recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. 

They have loaded up at certain positions, including defensive line, holding commitments from Richardson (Texas) four-star Jaimeon Winfield, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star Malik Brooks and Prosper (Texas) three-star Jake Johnson. 

The four, plus Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart have found a unique way of building a strong bond with each other through video games. 

Lincoln Riley
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“We’re building relationships every day, me, Jaimeon, TomTom, Jake Johnson, Brandon Lockhart, we’re on the game daily, just building a brotherhood,” Brooks told Rivals. 

"It makes it 10 times more special. We could be the best in the nation. In my eyes, we could be the best in the nation. We've just got to put the work in."

Relationships between prospects and coaches are a crucial element of high school recruiting, but it is equally important for recruits to build strong relationships amongst themselves, their future teammates. 

Winfield, Topui, Brooks and Johnson have been apart of the Trojans recruiting surge since hosting their Junior Day event on Feb. 1. The day served as an important landmark in the shift around the USC football program because it provided recruits the first opportunity to be around new general manager Chad Bowden, who was hired on Jan. 24. 

Of the Trojans 28 commitments, 21 of them have committed over the last three and a half months since Bowden’s arrival. 

MORE: USC Trojans Lose Wide Receiver Recruit Kohen Brown: Notre Dame Flip?

MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Line Commit Malik Brooks Shuts Down Recruitment

MORE: USC Trojans To Flip Georgia Bulldogs' Elite 4-Star Wide Receiver Recruit?

For Lockhart, it’s no surprise to see him in the mix. The Los Angeles native is a Trojan through and through, he plays high school football less than two miles from USC’s campus and has been committed to hometown school since his sophomore year. 

Several programs have tried to pull Lockhart out of Southern California, instead the No. 6 ranked cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings has taken it upon himself to be the lead recruiter for USC in the 2026 cycle. He’s been a frequent visitor on campus to actively recruit other top prospects and played a pivotal role in the recruitment of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill. 

Hill was one of the coveted prospects in the country with Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama all in pursuit of the No. 3 ranked cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but it was ultimately the Trojans who won out when he announced his pledge on May 2. 

Elbert Hill
Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a first-half kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Elbert Hill was one of the guys we didn’t expect him too, but the more and more we kept reaching out, the more and more we kept trying to get on him and now look he just committed last week,” Lockhart told Rivals. “That was a big commitment for us and I can’t wait to work with him.

“Coming from Ohio, all the way to California, Los Angeles, you want to make sure he feels welcomed, so I let him know if he ever wants to just visit, regardless of it’s with his family or not with his family he’s always welcomed at my house with my parents," Lockhart continued.

Hill became the fourth, five-star recruit to commit to USC, joining Gainesville (Ga.) linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) cornerback RJ Sermons and IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football