USC Trojans Recruits Shine with Dominant Performances in Southern California Playoffs

The quarterfinal round of the CIF-SS Playoffs rolled on this Friday under the heavy rainfall. Several USC Trojans commits, headlined by four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, receiver Trent Mosley and linebacker Shaun Scott shined on Friday night.

Kendell Hollowell

Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field.
Heavy rain fell throughout Southern California on Friday as the quarterfinals of CIF-SS playoffs rolled on. 

Several USC Trojans commits were on full display as they helped their high schools move onto the semifinals. 

Deshonne Redeaux Continues Stellar Senior Season 

Four-star USC running back commit Deshonne Redeaux had 25 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns and led Oaks Christian past Paraclete 27-14 in the Div. 4 quarterfinals. 

Redeaux had an 87-yard touchdown run just a couple of minutes into the game, where he bounced off one tackler, was able to keep his balance and outrace the defense to the end zone. 

Oaks Christian will face La Habra in the semifinals. 

The No. 5 rated running back and No. 100 overall prospect, per the 247Sports Rankings is one of the cornerstones of the Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class. 

It was announced this week that Redeaux would play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl. 

Battle of USC Commits 

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Santa Margarita prevailed 21-9 over Sierra Canyon in a game that featured six USC commits (three on each side). They were the first school this season to score more than 14 points against a daunting Sierra Canyon defense that is flooded with Power 4 talent.

Santa Margarita four-star receiver Trent Mosley had a big punt return in the third quarter to set up his 8-yard rushing touchdown from a wildcat formation that ended up being the final points of the game. Three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder blocked an extra point for the Eagles. 

Sierra Canyon three-star safety Madden Riordan did have a pass breakup in the first half when he was covering Mosley in a battle of USC commits. 

Santa Margarita handed Sierra Canyon its first loss of the season and will face eighth seed Orange Lutheran, who upset top seeded St. John Bosco in the Div. 1 semifinals. 

The two Trinity League foes played on Oct. 24 when Santa Margarita came out on top 28-7. 

Shaun Scott Leads Defensive Statement for Mater Dei

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC four-star linebacker commit Shaun Scott registered two sacks as Mater Dei shutout Mission Viejo 20-0. It was the first time since 1995 that Mission Viejo had been shutout in a game.

Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui is also part of a Monarch defense that set up a rematch with Corona Centennial, who routed Servite 41-6. It will be the second consecutive year the two schools faced each other in the regular season and postseason. 

Corona Centennial became the first school other than St. John Bosco since 2015 to defeat Mater Dei when they won the first matchup 43-36 in September. 

The two prominent Southern California high schools have gotten to know each other well over the years, dating back to the battles between Mater Dei and former USC quarterback Matt Barkley and Centennial linebacker Vontaze Burfict. The semifinals next Friday will be the latest edition. 

