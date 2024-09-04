All Trojans

USC Trojans Running Back Legend Reggie Bush Joins Greats In Rose Bowl Hall of Fame

USC Trojans Heisman Trophy-winning running back Reggie Bush received excellent news earlier today. The Tournament of Roses announced that Bush would be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Cory Pappas

Jan 4, 2006; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tailback (5) Reggie Bush runs down the middle during the 1st quarter of the Rose Bowl Game against the Texas Longhorns at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas
Jan 4, 2006; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tailback (5) Reggie Bush runs down the middle during the 1st quarter of the Rose Bowl Game against the Texas Longhorns at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former USC Trojans and Heisman trophy-winning running back Reggie Bush joins former Oregon Ducks running back LaMichael James and former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio in the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The inductees will all be honored during the upcoming Rose Bowl Week. The 136th Rose Bowl is set for January 1, 2025. This year’s version of the Rose Bowl Game will be a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.

Reggie Bush is finally receiving all of the flowers he deserves after he had his 2005 Heisman trophy stripped from him in 2010. At long last, his Heisman was reinstated in April 2024 after 14 years. 

Reggie Bush, a College Football Icon

Oct 22, 2005; Seattle, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans tailback #5 Reggie Bush rushes the ball against the Washington Hu
Oct 22, 2005; Seattle, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans tailback #5 Reggie Bush rushes the ball against the Washington Huskies in the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush is more than a USC legend. He is a college football icon. He put up ridiculous numbers in his three seasons at USC. A fun exercise is to go on a computer or phone and look up his college stats. They are jaw-dropping. He racked up 4,470 yards and 38 touchdowns!  

Furthermore, Bush has quite the college football resume of awards.

He won the 2005 Heisman trophy, the 2005 AP College Football Player of the Year, the 2005 Doak Walker Award, the 2005 Jim Brown trophy, a 2004 BCS National Championship, Two AP National Championships, and Two Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year awards. All of this was accomplished in just that short three-year span from 2003 to 2005. 

Not only did Bush put up big numbers and win seemingly every award possible, he did it with flair and excitement. Anytime he touched the ball, it was must-see TV. His quickness and explosiveness made him a threat to get to the end zone on any given play. 

Reggie Bush Gets His Due

Reggie Bush speaks during the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show before Iowa hosts Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1,
Reggie Bush speaks during the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show before Iowa hosts Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. 221001 Big Noon 022 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush getting his Heisman trophy reinstated signaled a new day in college football. There was no reason for Bush to not have possession of his 2005 Heisman Trophy. In the new era of NIL in college athletics, players are able to receive benefits in their name.

Bush had his Heisman trophy taken away for 14 years due to him receiving alleged benefits. His trophy has rightfully returned to him. Shortly after his Heisman was reinstated, Bush said that “he was honored to return to the Heisman family” in a statement to ESPN. 

Reggie Bush now has his trophy and can participate in the upcoming Heisman ceremonies and "Heisman House" commercials.

Earlier this week, Bush was on the sidelines during USC’s win over LSU. Bush also said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times this week that there is a plan in place for him to return to the Los Angeles Coliseum to lead the Trojans out of the tunnel

Now on top of all of that, he has been inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of fame. What a week for Reggie Bush.

MORE: Big Ten Title Odds Update: USC Trojans Jump After Beating LSU Tigers

MORE: College Football Rankings: USC Trojans Skyrocket in AP Poll Top 25

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Lincoln Riley Phone Blowing Up After LSU Game?

MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation

Published
Cory Pappas

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football