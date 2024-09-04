USC Trojans Running Back Legend Reggie Bush Joins Greats In Rose Bowl Hall of Fame
Former USC Trojans and Heisman trophy-winning running back Reggie Bush joins former Oregon Ducks running back LaMichael James and former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio in the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
The inductees will all be honored during the upcoming Rose Bowl Week. The 136th Rose Bowl is set for January 1, 2025. This year’s version of the Rose Bowl Game will be a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.
Reggie Bush is finally receiving all of the flowers he deserves after he had his 2005 Heisman trophy stripped from him in 2010. At long last, his Heisman was reinstated in April 2024 after 14 years.
Reggie Bush, a College Football Icon
Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush is more than a USC legend. He is a college football icon. He put up ridiculous numbers in his three seasons at USC. A fun exercise is to go on a computer or phone and look up his college stats. They are jaw-dropping. He racked up 4,470 yards and 38 touchdowns!
Furthermore, Bush has quite the college football resume of awards.
He won the 2005 Heisman trophy, the 2005 AP College Football Player of the Year, the 2005 Doak Walker Award, the 2005 Jim Brown trophy, a 2004 BCS National Championship, Two AP National Championships, and Two Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year awards. All of this was accomplished in just that short three-year span from 2003 to 2005.
Not only did Bush put up big numbers and win seemingly every award possible, he did it with flair and excitement. Anytime he touched the ball, it was must-see TV. His quickness and explosiveness made him a threat to get to the end zone on any given play.
Reggie Bush Gets His Due
Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush getting his Heisman trophy reinstated signaled a new day in college football. There was no reason for Bush to not have possession of his 2005 Heisman Trophy. In the new era of NIL in college athletics, players are able to receive benefits in their name.
Bush had his Heisman trophy taken away for 14 years due to him receiving alleged benefits. His trophy has rightfully returned to him. Shortly after his Heisman was reinstated, Bush said that “he was honored to return to the Heisman family” in a statement to ESPN.
Reggie Bush now has his trophy and can participate in the upcoming Heisman ceremonies and "Heisman House" commercials.
Earlier this week, Bush was on the sidelines during USC’s win over LSU. Bush also said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times this week that there is a plan in place for him to return to the Los Angeles Coliseum to lead the Trojans out of the tunnel.
Now on top of all of that, he has been inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of fame. What a week for Reggie Bush.
