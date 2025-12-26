USC Trojans Re-Sign Key Receiver With Breakout Potential
The USC Trojans announced another five re-signings for the program as of Tuesday, Dec. 22. USC re-signed defensive players like linebacker Elijah Newby and defensive tackle Cash Jacobsen. Of the offensive players are wide receiver Corey Simms, and offensive linemen Kaylon Miller and Will Wascher. One of the notable re-signings was Simms.
After the departure of wide receivers of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft, the wide receiver room will turn to the incoming freshman class and the re-signees. For Simms, he's a name that could be heard often in the starting lineup next year.
Although the incoming sophomore did not see much action last year, his resume and his surrounding receivers could be the key to a breakout season.
Corey Simms Re-Signs With The USC Trojans
With the news of Simms re-signing, USC continues to build continuity within the wide receiver room. Now, with a true position battle ahead for wide receivers next fall, Simms is one to bookmark ahead of August.
The 6-foot-3 receiver from Saint Louis, Missouri was the No. 4 prospect from the state of Missouri and chose USC over programs like Penn State and Missouri. Simms' size at 6-foot-3 makes him an attractive candidate for a starting role next season. Assuming that wide receiver Tanook Hines will fill up one spot, Simms could be similar to Lane, where his route-running ability and catch radius could be just what USC's pass game needs.
USC's pass offense was one of their most vital weapons against any opponent last year, whether it was quarterback Jayden Maiava finding Lemon, Lane or Hines, USC was stocked in the receiver room. The Trojans also generated one of the most explosive offenses in the conference, averaging 471 yards of offense per game, just behind No. 1 Indiana.
Ahead of the Trojans matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl, it will be a perfect setting to test the waters and give Simms a larger role.
Simms Could See Big Role Against TCU
Especially with players announcing they will opt out for the Bowl game at the end of the month, USC will utilize the younger players, like Simms, to give them more reps or even a chance to prove their talent ahead of spring camp.
Simms finished his junior season of high school with 1,079 receiving yards on 79 receptions and 12 total touchdowns and a Missouri Class 6 State Championship, proving he can deliver the numbers that make a strong wide receiver.
Although Simms did not receive action as a wide receiver last season, he did see action in all 12 games on special teams. Going into his sophomore year with consistent special teams appearances all last season, the coaching staff can grasp the kind of competitor he is ahead of the spring camp.
With Maiava at the helm of the offense going to the Alamo Bowl and the 2026 offense, Simms has the chance to start building an early connection with Maiava. The sooner that connection starts, the stronger foundation USC will have within their passing offense.
