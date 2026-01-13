USC Trojans' Rich Polynesian Connection on Display

In this year's Polynesian Bowl, a high school football game designed for high school's top Polynesian players, multiple USC Trojans recruits have earned their invites and are set to play on Friday, Jan. 16.

Following the 2025 season, one of USC's very own, wide receiver Makai Lemon, was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, and quarterback Jayden Maiava was named a finalist. Going into Polynesian Bowl week, the game recognized some of the award and Hall of Fame winners, with former Trojans featured.

Makai Lemon, Rey Maualuga Recognized At Polynesian Bowl

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In the same season that Lemon is named Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, another former Trojan also earned honors. Former USC linebacker Rey Maualuga was named to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Maualuga was a linebacker for the Trojans from 2005-2008 and played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins for nine seasons. His Hall of Fame induction makes the seventh Trojan to be honored in the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, and joins former linebackers Lofa Tatupu and Riki Ellison, safety Troy Polamalu, offensive lineman Charley Ane, fullback Mosi Tatupu and linebacker Junior Seau.

Here at check-in for the @polynesiabowl. #USC receiver Makai Lemon (Player of the Year) and former LB Rey Maualuga (Hall of Fame) pic.twitter.com/sdemgl1gcS — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) January 11, 2026

Lemon's final season as a Trojan came with multiple honors and his best season yet in Cardinal and Gold. Lemon finished out his junior season with 1,156 receiving yards on 79 receptions and 14 total touchdowns, as well as a Biletnikoff Award win, awarded to the college football season's outstanding receiver at any position. Lemon's Polynesian Player of the Year honors comes just three seasons after defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu earned the honors in 2022, and safety Talanoa Hufanga in 2020.

Success In Los Angeles For Lemon and Maualuga

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon's memorable 2025 season campaign leaves him as one of the most decorated wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft Class, with multiple predictions to see a first round selection. Lemon entering the NFL Draft puts him into an elite group of USC receivers that are stars in the NFL, including Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr., Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown and Atlanta Falcons Drake London to name a few.

Maualuga's three seasons in Los Angeles saw massive success under former head coach Pete Carroll. Maualuga is the only USC player to be named the Bednarik Award winner, awarded to the nation's most outstanding defensive player. He also appeared in four Rose Bowls, as well as named All Pac-10 First Team honors in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Maualuga was then drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009. and finished his time at USC with 272 total tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and five interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

USC Recruits Prepare For Polynesian Bowl

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming USC freshman have earned their invites to the 2026 Polynesian Bowl, and will join an elite group of high school standouts for a week of practice, with the game set at the end of the week. In Honolulu, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, linebacker Talanoa Ili and wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster will are among the USC signees.

Feaster and Redeaux are two talented and explosive offensive players that are bound to make waves with USC early on, especially with Lemon and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane entering the NFL Draft. Ili is one of USC's higher-regarded defensive players that could fit very well next to linebacker Desman Stephens II and be an immediate impact player on USC's defense.

