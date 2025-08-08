USC Trojans Legend Troy Polamalu Shares Fond Memory of Pete Carroll
Although it's been 15 years since the legendary USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll led the program, memories and praise for the national championship winning coach still circulate often.
For former Trojans safety Troy Polamalu, Carroll was the driving force behind USC's success when he was apart of the team, especially when teamwork felt forced.
Carroll Worthy of College Football Hall of Fame Induction?
Carroll was one of the most successful coaches in USC program history. During his tenure in Los Angeles, he held a 97-19 record, seven consecutive Pac-10 titles, coached three Heisman Trophy winners in a four-year span and secured back-to-back national championships.
The consecutive national titles for Carroll was a couple of the numerous accolades he achieved while he was the Trojans head coach, which could be argued for Carroll's candidacy in the College Football Hall of Fame, even though he's not qualified on paper.
To be eligible for the College Football HOF, coaches must have had to have to coached program(s) for a minimum of 10 seasons, Carroll coached nine with the Trojans.
Carroll then moved on to the NFL and took over the head coaching role at the Seattle Seahawks. After 13 seasons he accumulated a 137-89-1 record, 10 Playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLVIII win in a dominant 43-8 victory. Carroll became the winningest Seahawks coach in program history.
Polamalu Recognizes Carroll's Coaching Philosophy
Polamalu shared that his team posessed a lot of top talent, but not a lot of chemistry. When he appeared on the Rich Eisen show, Polamalu recounted on one of his favorite memories when playing for coach Carroll, one that brought the team closer and help tallied a win.
"We all meet in the Coliseum at midnight. There's a rope in the middle of the field, he has offense and defense playing tug of-war, and all the lights are off and of course it's empty," Polamalu said on an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "The message was, if we're all pulling in the same direction. nobody could beat us."
Carroll's midnight team meeting came the night before USC's crosstown rivalry game against UCLA, when the Trojans shutout the Bruins in a 27-0 victory.
Prior to their win, Polamalu shared Carrolls' optimism before the big game, almost as if Carroll knew they were going to beat their crosstown rival the next day.
"He says on November 17th, 'when we play UCLA, we're going to meet in the middle after we win and this whole stadium is going to be full of people cheering for us' and it's exactly what happened. To me, that was one of the many special moments I've had with Coach Carroll."
Polamalu's Success Started in Los Angeles
The Pro Hall of Fame Inductee was one USC's most notable safeties on the Trojans secondary. In 2001, Polamalu led the Trojans in tackles with 118 and three interceptions. He was also apart of the 2003 National Championship team that included Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, as well as wide receiver Mike Williams.
Polamalu was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, honoring his 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two Super Bowl victories.
In 12 seasons in Pittsburgh, the eight-time Pro Bowler recorded 32 interceptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns and was elected the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year. Polamalu was one of the most talented and explosive safeties in his era of professional football.
Carroll is entering his first year coaching the Las Vegas Raiders, and will look to lead his team just as he did Polamalu and his Trojans in the past.