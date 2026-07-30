Next Great Mater Dei Freshman Lies on the USC Trojans Roster

Mater Dei has longed been one of the premier high school football programs in the country but more so than ever over the past decade. They are perennial state champion and national championship contenders.

The national powerhouse located in Orange County has a surplus of Power Four talent at various positions every recruiting cycle.

Mater Dei Recruits Make Early Statement in College Football

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made a name for himself as a true freshman coming out of Mater Dei. And in recent years, several others have burst onto the scene in their first season.

Cornerback Zabien Brown was a day one starter for Alabama in 2024, a rarity at that school. He was tied for the team lead in interceptions with three, including one in early in the season that sealed a win over then-No. 2 Georgia.

That same year, Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier saw action in all 13 games, including three starts. He led the team with 671 rushing yards and finished second in rushing touchdowns with eight. Frazier was pivotal to Georgia claiming the SEC Championship and reaching the College Football Playoff.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Oregon running back Jordon Davison finished second on the team in rushing yards with 667 and first in rushing touchdowns with 15. The emergence of Davison was essential to the Ducks building a three-headed monster at running back.

Cornerback Daryus Dixon was a valuable member of the Penn State secondary, appearing in all 13 games, including two starts and breaking up six passes.

Does USC have the next breakout freshman from Mater Dei?

USC Freshmen From Trinity League Power

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans reloaded for quarterback Jayden Maiava with a pair of highly touted pass-catchers in five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Last year, USC saw a rise in production at tight end under new position coach Chad Savage. The Trojans lost their top two tight ends, but Bowman gives them more talent, position flexibility and advanced skillset. He’s young but should still be a day one starter and focal point of the offense.

Dixon-Wyatt is an explosive target. He’s an explosive off the line and as a route runner and can create after the catch. He’s college ready at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds and has a knack for making acrobatic catches. Dixon-Wyatt will be part of the receiver rotation in year one. The only question is does he end up starting at some point this season.

Defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui possesses a skill set that can impact the Trojans front this fall. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound four-star recruit has power but it’s his quickness that is an underrated strength of his. The interior defensive line is arguably the deepest position unit on the roster, but Topui can find a spot in the rotation with a strong fall camp.

After earning second team MaxPreps All-American honors as a defensive lineman last fall, Shaun Scott is playing linebacker for USC. Scott isn’t completely unfamiliar with the position. He did play it at times at Mater Dei, but he was best utilized coming off the edge for the Monarchs. The four-star recruit likely won’t contribute much at linebacker this season but he can make an impact on special teams in year one.

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