All Trojans

USC Trojans Tight End Lake McRee Visably Upset, Suffers Injury Vs. Michigan Wolverines

In the third quarter, USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee went down with injury after a hard low hit by a Michigan defender. McRee just returned this August from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) celebrates with tight end Lake McRee (87) after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) celebrates with tight end Lake McRee (87) after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The injury bug has struck the USC Trojans in their first Big Ten conference matchup vs. the Michigan Wolverines.

In the third quarter, USC tight end Lake McRee went down with injury after a hard low hit by a Michigan defender. McRee just returned this August from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

The CBS broadcast showed McRee on the sideline, and he was in tears. The significance of his injury is unknown at this point but McRee will not come back into the game vs. Michigan.

Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) celebrates with tight end Lake McRee (87)
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) celebrates with tight end Lake McRee (87) after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McRee was cleared before the start of USC's fall football camp in July and was a full participant in practices, six months removed from having surgery on his devastating knee injury. 

“He just kind of keeps bouncing back,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said this fall. “He’s incredibly tough, resilient, and such a smart player.”

McRee is off to a hot start in 2024. McRee leads the team with nine receptions and 137 receiving yards through USC's first two games.

The redshirt junior played a crucial role for USC’s offense in their Week 1 victory over LSU, hauling in a career-high five receptions for 56 yards. His five catches were tied for the team lead with redshirt junior receiver Kyron Hudson and the most by a USC tight end since 2019. 

“It was pretty surreal to be able to come back, you know, start of fall camp six months off ACL ... Can’t give enough credit to the trainers and everyone that’s helped me get to this point,” McRee said after the win vs. LSU. “You know they worked with me a lot, through this process. It was really fun to go out there with my brothers. It was an awesome team win and just couldn’t be happy.”

McRee's impact is deeper than just the passing game. McRee posted an 82.8 run block grade vs LSU, per PFF, ranking third amongst all tight ends in college football. 

In his three season at USC, McRee has totaled 43 receptions for 459 yards (10.7 avg) with a long of 31 yards and 3 touchdowns.

More to come on the status of McRee.

Earlier, in the first quarter, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was injured on punt coverage, suffering a nasty hit. He was able to walk off the field. After being looks at in the sideline tent, Lemon had to take an ambulance to the University of Michigan hospital after suffering an apparent head injury according to the CBS broadcast.

Last season, Lemon played both wide receiver and cornerback. On offense, he recorded six receptions for 88 yards (14.7 avg.) with a long of 40 yards. He also recorded one tackle.

MORE: LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Michigan

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Can USC Steal 4-Star Quarterback From Texas A&M Aggies?

MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: TV, Injury Update, Preview

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Advice To Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams

MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots

Published
Bri Amaranthus

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football