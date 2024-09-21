USC Trojans Tight End Lake McRee Visably Upset, Suffers Injury Vs. Michigan Wolverines
The injury bug has struck the USC Trojans in their first Big Ten conference matchup vs. the Michigan Wolverines.
In the third quarter, USC tight end Lake McRee went down with injury after a hard low hit by a Michigan defender. McRee just returned this August from a torn ACL suffered late last season.
The CBS broadcast showed McRee on the sideline, and he was in tears. The significance of his injury is unknown at this point but McRee will not come back into the game vs. Michigan.
McRee was cleared before the start of USC's fall football camp in July and was a full participant in practices, six months removed from having surgery on his devastating knee injury.
“He just kind of keeps bouncing back,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said this fall. “He’s incredibly tough, resilient, and such a smart player.”
McRee is off to a hot start in 2024. McRee leads the team with nine receptions and 137 receiving yards through USC's first two games.
The redshirt junior played a crucial role for USC’s offense in their Week 1 victory over LSU, hauling in a career-high five receptions for 56 yards. His five catches were tied for the team lead with redshirt junior receiver Kyron Hudson and the most by a USC tight end since 2019.
“It was pretty surreal to be able to come back, you know, start of fall camp six months off ACL ... Can’t give enough credit to the trainers and everyone that’s helped me get to this point,” McRee said after the win vs. LSU. “You know they worked with me a lot, through this process. It was really fun to go out there with my brothers. It was an awesome team win and just couldn’t be happy.”
McRee's impact is deeper than just the passing game. McRee posted an 82.8 run block grade vs LSU, per PFF, ranking third amongst all tight ends in college football.
In his three season at USC, McRee has totaled 43 receptions for 459 yards (10.7 avg) with a long of 31 yards and 3 touchdowns.
More to come on the status of McRee.
Earlier, in the first quarter, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was injured on punt coverage, suffering a nasty hit. He was able to walk off the field. After being looks at in the sideline tent, Lemon had to take an ambulance to the University of Michigan hospital after suffering an apparent head injury according to the CBS broadcast.
Last season, Lemon played both wide receiver and cornerback. On offense, he recorded six receptions for 88 yards (14.7 avg.) with a long of 40 yards. He also recorded one tackle.
