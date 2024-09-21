USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks Reveals Quarterback Miller Moss' Development
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is the latest in a long line of signal-callers to find success playing for Lincoln Riley, who is known for his offensive innovation and quarterback development.
After spending three seasons as a backup, Moss was locked into a quarterback battle with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava during spring practice and carried over into fall camp. Moss was eventually named the starting quarterback ahead of the Trojans season opener against the LSU Tigers. Although, after his six-touchdown performance against the Louisville Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl there was very little doubt who would be leading USC this season.
Running back Woody Marks shares his observations of Moss' development from December, when the Mississippi State transfer first saw his quarterback, until the fall.
“Speaking up, you the starting quarterback now, taking a lead over the team,” Marks said. “Football wise, you can see a big jump from pre-snap reads to everything. Now it’s just natural to him to call it out, this is going to come or that’s going to come. He got it down pat now.”
Moss has been stellar through two games this season. The redshirt junior has thrown for 607 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 72.7 percent of his passes. Moss earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in week against the LSU Tigers.
“He’s very locked into the game,” Marks said. “I see similarities with Will (Rodgers) and Mike Leach that I do with Miller (Moss) and Lincoln Riley. They’re both very similar but I think Miller is a little more advanced with the offense. He knows how to run it, he’s just like Lincoln Riley. He’s a great quarterback under pressure.”
Another standout performance from Moss on one of college football’s biggest stages can catapulted him in the Heisman odds. Saturday's matchup vs. the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor will serve as the Trojans introduction to the Big Ten conference and the first road start for Moss in his career.
