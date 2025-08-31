USC Trojans Running Backs Turn Heads in Win Over Missouri State
The USC Trojans kicked off the 2025 season with a dominating 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears. The Trojans showed new Conference USA member Missouri State what college football at the FBS level is all about with dominating performances at multiple positions on offense.
The Trojans finished the dominant win against Missouri State with a total of 602 total yards on offense, which included 233 on the ground.
Heading into the season opener, USC coach Lincoln Riley expressed his excitement about the Trojans' running back group. Entering the season, the Trojans have a talented group of running backs that will have a significant impact on their offense this year, with valuable transfers and returners.
USC's running back group collected two 60-yard-plus touchdowns in the win against the Bears. Here's a look at how the Trojans' running backs performed in the win.
Eli Sanders Shines in His USC Debut
Former New Mexico running back comes to USC with high potential, and he did not disappoint in his USC debut. Sanders rushed for 33 yards on five carries. While Sanders was a top-five rusher in the Mountain West last season with the Lobos, he also can run after the catch, and it was on full display Saturday night.
MORE: Big Ten Coaches Reveal Season Sleep Schedule: Lincoln Riley’s Response Stands Out
MORE: How USC’s Caleb Williams Could Be the Biggest Winner of NFL Week 1
MORE: Three Biggest Shocks of USC Trojans Depth Chart For Season Opener vs. Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans Make Surprising Move Along Defensive Line: First Official Depth Chart
MORE: USC Trojans Coaches, Veterans Reveal First Impression of Five-Star Recruit RJ Sermons
Sanders took a screen pass 73 yards to the house to close out the first half for the Trojans and finished the game with a total of 106 all-purpose yards. Not a bad start for a running back that USC is hoping will have a crucial role in helping their offense reach the next level in 2025.
Freshman Running Back Impresses in Trojans Debut
USC freshman running back King Miller also impressed in his first game with the Trojans. Miller has the makings to be a future star running back for the Trojans as a three-star running back out of Calabasas High School, and he's off to a great start.
Miller received a majority of his reps in the second half, which included a 75-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. He finished the game leading the Trojans in rushing with 80 yards on four carries and a touchdown.
Miller's development as a running back will be interesting to watch this season, and he should see game action for USC in next week's matchup against Georgia Southern.
Waymond Jordan Contributes As a Starter
Entering the game, JUCO transfer running back Waymond Jordan was the player in the room that Riley and USC fans were interested in seeing at the starting position. He was named the starting running back for USC's season opener by Riley earlier this week and opened the scoring for the Trojans with a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Jordan finished the game with five rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown. His best rush in the game went for 26 yards. Jordan comes to USC as one of the best running backs at the junior college level from Hutchinson Community College. His talent as a running back has translated well at the FBS level.
USC's Running Back Room Moving Forward
USC sophomore running back Bryan Jackson, one of the only returning players at his position from last season's roster, also recorded a touchdown in the win, while collecting five carries for 11 yards.
With multiple talented running backs on the Trojans' roster, Riley has considered the option of moving around who receives the most reps in the game. We'll see how the group builds off their dominant performance in the return of former USC coach Clay Helton, now with the Georgia Southern Eagles.