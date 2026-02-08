Former USC Trojans Take Center Stage in Super Bowl LX

The USC Trojans will be well represented on the Seattle Seahawks when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 8 in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold leads a high-powered offense, while defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu are part of a dominant Seahawks defense.

Sam Darnold Makes USC History

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Darnold will become the first USC quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. It’s hard to believe considering the rich history of signal-callers that have suited for the Trojans.

“There’s been a lot of great quarterbacks. It’s a great opportunity to be able to play in this game and I’m not taking it for granted one day,” Darnold said on Opening Night.

For the 28-year quarterback, this path has been anything but easy. After a storied career at Southern Cal that saw him win the 2016 Rose Bowl and 2017 Pac-12 Championship, the former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft bounced around the league, before finding a home in Seattle, his fifth team.

Darnold was labeled a draft bust for most of his career, but this season has been a testament to his resiliency.

The Seahawks quarterback has the franchise back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014 and will face the same opponent that defeated them just over a decade ago, but Darnold has his eyes set on writing a different ending.

Williams was also drafted by the Jets coming out Southern Cal. The 11-year pro went sixth overall back in 2015.

“I think USC is a great program. They frequently pump players into the NFL and because of that I think they know how to prepare guys for the NFL," Williams said on Opening Night.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) looks on during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke earlier this week when he appeared on the NFL Network about the importance of several former Trojans playing in the Super Bowl.

“It’s really valuable, we’re always excited to see former Trojans in the Super Bowl,” Riley said. “Obviously it’s been a great history of players doing well at SC and making the jump to the next level and being successful. Whether it’s the three defensive players for the Seahawks and then obviously Sam being our first quarterback to make a start in the Super Bowl from USC, which is kind of crazy to believe actually.

"But really cool to see those guys on that stage. SC got them prepared for it and I’m sure they’re going to go out there and play pretty well.”

Representing the Big Ten Conference

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In addition to Darnold, the Seattle offense is powered by the Big Ten. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiba, the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, comes from Ohio State. He and Darnold clicked from the start and the former Buckeye had his best season as a pro.

In the backfield, running back Kenneth Walker comes from Michigan State. The former Spartan surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career in 2025.

In many ways, the Seahawks defense resembles the unit that played the Patriots last time in the Super Bowl. They rank first in the NFL in scoring defense and sixth in yards allowed per game and takeaways. Star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, an Illinois alum, is a huge part of the teams defensive identity.

