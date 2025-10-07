USC Trojans Slated for Back-To-Back Primetime Kickoffs Against Ranked Opponents
The USC Trojans are in for a highly-anticipated week 7 home matchup with No. 15 Michigan, slated for primetime 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
Since week 1, the Trojans have played at all times of the day, including 9 a.m. against No. 17 Illinois, and 8 p.m. kickoff against Michigan State.
The Trojans following matchup is slated for another primetime 4:30 p.m. kickoff on the road at Notre Dame – earning back-to-back primetime kickoffs for the 4-1 USC Trojans.
Trojans Receive Back-To-Back Primetime Kickoffs
USC is back on the field after their first bye weekend to host a sold-out crowd for a ranked matchup with the Wolverines. The best part – a primetime kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT.
The two consecutive primetime kickoff’s have bolstered the Trojans viewership on gamedays, even after their 9 a.m. kickoff against Illinois, the Trojans and Fighting Illini thriller was one of the most-watched games of the weekend with 4.1 million viewers.
With both time slots slated for ranked opponents – No. 15 Michigan and No. 16 Notre Dame – all eyes will be on USC’s competitive Big Ten matchup and a long-time rivalry in the coming weeks.
Especially following USC’s inaugural season in the Big Ten last year, the viewership numbers spoke volumes.
USC vs. LSU, the 2024 season-opener in Las Vegas, reeled in 8.24 million viewers, one of the top games of last season. Against Michigan, 6.32 million viewers helped crack the top 25 most watched games last season.
With the pressure on for USC to deliver a bounceback win against the Wolverines, a primetime slate paired with a sold out Coliseum crowd could bring one of the most competitive matchups of week 7.
USC vs. Michigan: What’s At Stake?
What most Trojan fans remember about the Trojans vs. Wolverines matchup was their last season performance, when USC crumbled in a one-score 27-24 loss on the road in Ann Arbor, marking their first-ever Big Ten loss.
It also marked their first loss of the season, which started a difficult trio of losses, separated by a win over Wisconsin the weekend after the loss.
The Wolverines attack holds a few weapons that will pair well with a solid Trojan pass rush, including true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Underwood, who thrives in rushing and passing situations, has led Michigan to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play, with wins over Wisconsin and Nebraska, while USC sits at 2-1.
However, the Wolverines and Trojans both share one loss, with Michigan’s one defeat coming from No. 6 Oklahoma on the road.
The Trojans are coming off a loss in week 5 to Illinois, their first of the season after a strong 4-0 start.
Especially with a bye week after the loss, the hope for USC is to bring back the 4-0 momentum into Saturday to earn another conference win.
USC vs. Notre Dame: On The Road Rivalry
Similar to the Michigan loss, the most recent USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry ended in a Fighting Irish win, on the Trojans home turf.
While quarterback Jayden Maiava and USCs offense put up 35 points against the Notre Dame defense, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard secured the 49-35 win to close out the regular season to secure their College Football Playoff berth.
Through five games, the Fighting Irish struggled, dropping their first two games of the season against No. 10 Miami and No. 16 Texas A&M.
Leading the run game is star running back Jeremiyah Love, who’s rushed for 444 yards and six touchdowns, and produced 160 yards through the air and three touchdowns.
Despite their 0-2 start, Quarterback CJ Carr has molded into coach Marcus Freeman’s offense slowly, but has passed for 1,280 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
What Maiava can capitalize on is the weaker Notre Dame defense, which allowed 131 rushing yards against the Hurricanes, and 360 passing yards against the Aggies.
USC running back Waymond Jordan matches Love’s rushing strength, and should expect plenty of explosive plays from on the ground.
If USC can play elite football on both sides of the ball against the Wolverines on Saturday, the Trojans should enter week 8 with five wins heading into their road contest with the Fighting Irish.