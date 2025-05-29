All Trojans

USC Trojans Schedule: Times, TV Broadcast Announced For Key Games

The USC Trojans football schedule is taking shape for the 2025 season. The times and TV broadcast have been announced for a handful of games this season as coach Lincoln Riley looks to contend in the Big Ten Conference. USC has looming matchups vs. Notre Dame, Michigan and Oregon.

Bri Amaranthus

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans football schedule is taking shape for the 2025 season. The times and TV broadcast have been announced for a handful of games this season. Here are the details that have been released.

USC football 2025 schedule


August 30: Missouri State at USC | BTN | 4:30 p.m. PT


September 6: Georgia Southern at USC | FS1 | 4:30 p.m. PT


September 13: USC at Purdue | CBS | 7:30 p.m. PT


October 18: USC at Notre Dame | NBC | 10:30 p.m. ET


Friday, November 7: Northwestern | FOX | 12 p.m. PT or 12:30 p.m.

November 15: Iowa | TBD | 6:00 p.m.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team will look to bounce back from a disappointing 6-6 2024 season and solidify themselves in the Big Ten Conference.

Will USC GM Chad Bowden's impact in recruiting and the transfer portal be felt this season? With flashy games against the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame, and Oregon Ducks, can USC contend for a Big Ten title?

FanDuel currently has USC's win total set at 7.5. The odds for the Trojans to win eight games are -118, while the odds for seven wins or under are -104, according to FanDuel's sportsbook.

MORE: USC Trojans Could Face More SEC Teams If Brian Kelly Gets His Way

MORE: What Big Ten Coaches Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

MORE: USC Trojans Elite 2026 Recruiting Class: Highest Rated Commits

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Who will be USC's starting quarterback in 2025? During spring practice, Riley provided an update on the quarterback situation involving redshirt junior Jayden Maiava and five-star early enrollee Husan Longstreet. 

“Jayden’s clearly the No. 1 quarterback right now, which is not surprising at all,” Riley said. 

Maiava took over for as the Trojans starter late in the 2024 season. In his four starts, he guided USC to a 3-1 record, which included big wins over crosstown rival UCLA and Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. 

Riley raved about how he's improved since last season.

“Decision-making. Especially in the last five, six practices he’s really been strong,” Riley said. “Throwing the ball well, which he’s always done, understanding what we’re trying to accomplish offensively, not just his role in it. Understanding the big picture."

"He's been really good in the situational drives and moments that we've put him in. He's just gaining momentum and gaining steam … he’s getting better quickly and you can see the sense of urgency and work he has behind it right now,” Riley continued. 

The Trojans quarterbacks room has been in flux, after losing two of its three scholarship quarterbacks from 2024, Miller Moss and Jake Jensen to the transfer portal. In addition to signing Longstreet, the Trojans added former five-star quarterback Sam Huard. The redshirt senior Huard has played for Washington, Cal Poly and Utah over the past four seasons.

“I feel like we have three guys we could go win with," Riley said. "All three guys have shown the ability to move the football, command the offense and have all trended in a positive way."

Sounds like Riley is confident heading into the 2025 football season. Now, USC fans can get their calendars out and start to plan their trips to cheer on the Trojans.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football