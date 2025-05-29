USC Trojans Schedule: Times, TV Broadcast Announced For Key Games
The USC Trojans football schedule is taking shape for the 2025 season. The times and TV broadcast have been announced for a handful of games this season. Here are the details that have been released.
USC football 2025 schedule
August 30: Missouri State at USC | BTN | 4:30 p.m. PT
September 6: Georgia Southern at USC | FS1 | 4:30 p.m. PT
September 13: USC at Purdue | CBS | 7:30 p.m. PT
October 18: USC at Notre Dame | NBC | 10:30 p.m. ET
Friday, November 7: Northwestern | FOX | 12 p.m. PT or 12:30 p.m.
November 15: Iowa | TBD | 6:00 p.m.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team will look to bounce back from a disappointing 6-6 2024 season and solidify themselves in the Big Ten Conference.
Will USC GM Chad Bowden's impact in recruiting and the transfer portal be felt this season? With flashy games against the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame, and Oregon Ducks, can USC contend for a Big Ten title?
FanDuel currently has USC's win total set at 7.5. The odds for the Trojans to win eight games are -118, while the odds for seven wins or under are -104, according to FanDuel's sportsbook.
Who will be USC's starting quarterback in 2025? During spring practice, Riley provided an update on the quarterback situation involving redshirt junior Jayden Maiava and five-star early enrollee Husan Longstreet.
“Jayden’s clearly the No. 1 quarterback right now, which is not surprising at all,” Riley said.
Maiava took over for as the Trojans starter late in the 2024 season. In his four starts, he guided USC to a 3-1 record, which included big wins over crosstown rival UCLA and Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Riley raved about how he's improved since last season.
“Decision-making. Especially in the last five, six practices he’s really been strong,” Riley said. “Throwing the ball well, which he’s always done, understanding what we’re trying to accomplish offensively, not just his role in it. Understanding the big picture."
"He's been really good in the situational drives and moments that we've put him in. He's just gaining momentum and gaining steam … he’s getting better quickly and you can see the sense of urgency and work he has behind it right now,” Riley continued.
The Trojans quarterbacks room has been in flux, after losing two of its three scholarship quarterbacks from 2024, Miller Moss and Jake Jensen to the transfer portal. In addition to signing Longstreet, the Trojans added former five-star quarterback Sam Huard. The redshirt senior Huard has played for Washington, Cal Poly and Utah over the past four seasons.
“I feel like we have three guys we could go win with," Riley said. "All three guys have shown the ability to move the football, command the offense and have all trended in a positive way."
Sounds like Riley is confident heading into the 2025 football season. Now, USC fans can get their calendars out and start to plan their trips to cheer on the Trojans.
