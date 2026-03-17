USC Making Strong First Impressions on California Recruits

Keep stacking elite recruiting classes with top prospects from Southern California.

It’s how the USC Trojans built a perennial national championship contender in the 2000s and the blueprint that general manager Chad Bowden has been following since he arrived last January.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC has an impressive haul of recruits on campus from Southern California taking part in spring practice and have begun to do the same in the 2027 class, headlined by players like five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and receivers Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard.

It’s still the very early stages of the 2028 cycle but the Trojans have made a very strong impression on a number of local stars.

Malaki Davis, Running Back

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Three-star running back Malaki Davis was a vital part of Corona Centennial (Calif.) making a run to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championship this past fall.

USC running backs coach Anthony Jones made the short trip to watch Davis workout at Centennial’s college showcase in late January. Two days later, the rising junior received an offer. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Davis is an old school player, who draws inspiration from former USC Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen. Davis was at the Coliseum three times last fall.

“That’s a certified school to go to,” Davis said. “You have a future there no matter what, whether it’s football or business. I feel like that would be a really good school to go to. And then it’s home as well. If I’m missing family, I can come down and see my parents. I feel you’re solidified as the guy if you have the USC offer.”

Ace Leutele, Safety

Four-star safety Ace Leutele starred as a freshman for a Mater Dei (Calif.) team that finished No. 1 in the country in 2024. He picked up an offer during Junior Day last year and returned to the Coliseum twice this past fall.

The Trojans just signed four of his former teammates in the 2026 class. He’s been close with another of one his former high school teammates and 2027 USC four-star cornerback commit Aaryn Washington, who will suit up for IMG Academy (Fla.) this year, since middle school. USC is also the heavy favorite to land Mater Dei four-star cornerback Danny Lang.

The country is starting to see the impact Aaron Amaama, also known as Coach Dogg, has on the Trojans recruiting. Southern Cal doesn’t land the No. 1 recruiting class without him or Fa’alave-Johnson in the 2027 class.

“Dogg is a big reason why USC is real contender for me,” Leutele said. “He’s always showing love ever since he seen my film and seen who I was. He’s a good mentor, good coach and like an older brother.”

Leutele has been intrigued with the Trojans recruiting efforts in Southern California.

“It pushes the other SoCal to stay home in the backyard. All the Trinity League kids, every SoCal kid at USC I pretty know of through football. Just seeing guys that I used to see every day and play with when you was younger, it just makes you want to keep that bond and tradition going."

Jordan Hicks, Cornerback

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mission Viejo (Calif.) three-star cornerback Jordan Hicks put together a stellar sophomore campaign for one of the top high schools in Southern California, registering six interceptions and four forced fumbles.

The Orange County native was on campus last Friday and begun to build a strong relationship with several members of the Trojans staff. Hicks is also good friends with a large number of players on the roster because of their Southern California roots. USC keeping more kids in-state has caught his attention.

“It makes me double look at it because they’re really putting on for California,” Hicks said. “Growing up when I was watching high school football, most of the top Cali recruits they would go somewhere else. They were never staying home and putting on for their city.

“But now you’re seeing it changing and everyone wants to stay here. You see the new building they’re bringing, they’re actually making it happen .They got another big time guy, so they’re changing the program for the better.”

Allen Kennett, Linebacker

Three-star inebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V transferred to Santa Margarita (Calif.) this year and will play for former USC Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.

Three players from Palmer’s Open Division state championship team signed with the Trojans in the 2026 class. Three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade is committed to Southern Cal in the 2027 class.

Growing up, Kennett would attend multiple games a year at the Coliseum with his grandfather and little brother. His most recent trip to the Coliseum on March 7 saw him leave with an offer from his hometown school. It was also his first time being around new linebackers coach Mike Ekeler.

“It was nice getting to know coach Ekeler, I like his energy,” Kennett said. “I liked how he coached aggressively but also praised when they did well and I work good with that.”

Jalen Flowers, Safety

Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers is one of the top players on the West Coast for the 2028 cycle and has been on campus a couple of times this spring. He's been able to connect with new safeties coach Paul Gonzales and will be a high priority target for the Trojans.

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