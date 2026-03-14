USC Trojans Surging For Top Local Quarterback Recruit

The USC Trojans missed out on 2027 five-star quarterback Peyton Houston early in the recruiting cycle after he committed to LSU, but that hasn’t stopped coach Lincoln Riley from searching for his next quarterback commit. Although they have yet to offer another recruit at the position, the Trojans have been showcasing interest in the No. 2 in-state quarterback.

Four-star quarterback Dane Weber doesn't have an offer from the Trojans yet, but the interest from USC is brewing. Riley and the Trojans have been making their presence felt in Weber’s recruitment despite only recently joining the fray.

USC Recruiting Four-Star Quarterback Dane Weber

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley is very intentional about who he recruits at quarterback, and USC has been extremely selective with the amount of quarterbacks that are offered in a single recruiting cycle under Riley. During the 2026 cycle, USC only offered four quarterbacks. That included five-star Jared Curtis and four-stars Ryder Lyons, Helaman Casuga, and Jonas Williams.

In the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Trojans’ lone offer at quarterback belongs to Houston. But with the Louisiana native deciding to stay in-state and commit to LSU, it leaves USC looking at other options.

Since Houston’s commitment, it’s been relatively quiet for the Trojans at the quarterback position. That was until USC hosted Weber for a visit on March 13 according to Kendell Holloway of USC Trojans On SI.

Weber’s visit to USC comes on the heels of an unofficial visit to UCLA on March 10.

The four-star prospect has seen his recruitment skyrocket since the end of his junior season. He’s racked up offers from Oregon, UCLA, and Michigan among others.

Currently, Weber has only four official visits scheduled per 247Sports. Later down the line, USC could potentially look to join UCLA, Cal, Kansas, and Cincinnati in Weber’s official visit tour.

Other Quarterback Recruits in Class of 2027

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Considering most of the premier quarterback recruits for the 2027 cycle are committed, the Trojans could decide to stay local for the quarterback position. Under Riley, USC has signed two in-state quarterbacks in Malachi Nelson and Husan Longstreet, but both transferred out after one season.

If USC ends up staying locally, Weber could be in play. Three-star quarterback Caden Jones is another quarterback from the Southern California area that has some high-profile offers including Arizona, Kentucky, and Washington. He’s ranked as the No. 30 quarterback and No. 38 player from California according to 247Sports’ rankings.

USC Trojans Quarterback Plans

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC will more than likely have a new quarterback under center in 2027 with current starter Jayden Maiava set to begin his senior season in August.

Currently, the Trojans have three quarterbacks on scholarship, but backup Sam Huard is also entering his senior year meaning freshman Jonas Williams is the only scholarship quarterback slated to return in 2027.

Williams will have plenty of time to get a firm understanding of Riley's offense. Unless the Trojans reel in a big-time quarterback transfer next offseason, Williams will have the edge to become starter

If the Trojans are unable to sign a 2027 quarterback recruit from the high school ranks, they could be forced to pickup multiple transfer portal quarterbacks.

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