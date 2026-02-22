USC Trojans Making a Move for In-State Quarterback Recruit Dane Weber

Four-star quarterback Dane Weber announced his eight frontrunners, but the USC Trojans are gaining momentum, and a visit could increase his interest.

According to Rivals, Weber will visit the Trojans on March 13, and if USC offers him, the program could rise into a top option for the quarterback. Weber is ranked as the No. 27 quarterback, the No. 35 prospect from California, and the No. 363 recruit in the nation.

According to Rivals, the eight frontrunners for Weber include Kansas, Cincinnati, Oregon, UCLA, Kansas State, Michigan, Stanford, and Cal.

USC’s In-State Recruiting Efforts

While the Trojans have yet to offer Weber, one reason USC can soar into his top programs is their in-state recruiting efforts.

The USC Trojans hold the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, per On3, and 57 percent of their commits are in-state prospects. Since USC general manager Chad Bowden joined the program, the Trojans increased their high school recruiting efforts and built a wall around the state.

From the 2026 class, wide receiver Eli Woodard signed with the USC Trojans, and he is a former teammate of Weber’s at Chaparral High School.

In the 2026 class, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt made a late flip to USC. Dixon-Wyatt is a California native who played high school football at Mater Dei along with five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui. With his teammates already committed to USC and advocating for the program, the Trojans landed an elite receiver.

Woodard can make a similar impact and push for his former quarterback to join him at the collegiate level.

Weber revealed to Rivals that he has been in contact with USC quarterback coach Luke Huard and recruiting staffer Max Stienecker, and the process with the Trojans is gaining steam.

“They got a spring date set up, and I've been in contact with Max, so it will be a good connection, especially with Eli going there,” Weber told Rivals. "Coach Huard was at my showcase when it was at Centennial, and he ended up talking to my mom for 10 minutes, and we’ve been in contact a lot since then."

The USC Trojans have received four commits from the 2027 class, 100 percent of whom are in-state recruits. According to On3, the class ranks No. 20 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, working to end with another top-ranked class.

Lincoln Riley’s Quarterback Development

USC is also a place where Weber can develop at a high level, given their history of building quarterbacks under coach Lincoln Riley.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava transferred to the program ahead of the 2024 season and has grown into a talented player. Maiava passed for 3,711 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in his first full year as the starter in 2025.

As he returns for the 2026 season, there is high anticipation because if he keeps improving as he has been, Maiava can lead the team to big wins in a tough Big Ten conference.

The most notable quarterback to develop under Riley at USC is Caleb Williams. Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, passing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, while throwing just five interceptions. After USC, Williams became the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Before USC, Riley coached several notable quarterbacks during their collegiate career, including Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who both won the Heisman Trophy before becoming No. 1 overall draft picks. He also coached the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts during his time at Oklahoma.

If USC offers Weber and the visit goes well in March, the Trojans could become a team to watch for the four-star quarterback recruit.

