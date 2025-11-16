USC Trojans Open With Surprising Betting Odds vs. Oregon In Must-Win Game
The No. 17 USC Trojans are coming off a massive win that is keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will next face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22 for another must-win game.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 7.5-point underdogs against the Oregon Ducks on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is +240, and the point total is 58.5.
USC’s Offense Coming Off Big Performance
USC’s offense is coming off a big performance against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa has a tough defense that tested the Trojans, but USC’s offense played at a high level to win the game. Trojans’ quarterback Jayden Maiava is having a massive season for USC, leading the team to big wins and creating an explosive offense.
Maiava has passed for 2,868 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has been one of the most accurate passers in the Big Ten this season, throwing just six interceptions. Maiava has been using his legs to extend plays, being sacked just 11 times, and has rushed for 124 yards and six touchdowns.
Maiava’s top target is wide receiver Makai Lemon, who is putting on a stellar performance this season and is a major playmaker for the Trojans. He leads the team with 1,090 yards and eight touchdown receptions.
Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is also a big target for Maiava and is playing at a high level. Lane totals 585 yards and four touchdown receptions. The two have the chance to have a big performance against a dominant Oregon defense.
Running back King Miller leads the team with 719 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In the wake of injuries to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, Miller has stepped up and will face another tough test against the Ducks’ defense.
Oregon has one of the top defenses in college football and will be a tough test for the Trojans, notably on the road. Maiava and the offense will have to find a way to score early and ensure ball security to win the game.
Trojans’ Defense Stepping Up Through Advestity
USC’s defense has been inconsistent, but stepped up against the Hawkeyes in the second half. Though Iowa scored early, the Trojans' defense made key stops and did so after facing numerous injuries.
USC safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald and defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver all exited the game against Iowa. The defense stepped up without starters, but their status will be something to watch for before facing a talented Oregon Ducks' offense.
The Trojans have two linebackers who are stepping up each week, with Eric Gentry and Desmond Stephens II. Gentry leads the team with 64 total tackles, but Stephens is close behind him with 60.
Oregon has an explosive offense, and the Trojans' defense will have to step up and play one of their best games of the season to stop the Ducks.
Oregon’s Well-Balenced Team
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are the highest-ranked team the Trojans have faced this season, and they have a well-balanced team. Oregon holds a 9-1 record, pushing for a CFP appearance as well, making it a critical game for both teams. The Ducks will have the edge, getting an extra day of rest and being the home team.
Oregon is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who is coming off a big performance, completing 90 percent of his passes. This season, Moore has totaled 2,190 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. He has thrown just five interceptions and has been sacked 10 times. Moore is protected by a strong offensive line and has used his legs well, totalling 183 rushing yards.
The Ducks’ leading receiver is wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who has missed the last two games for Oregon, and his status will be something to watch for. Moore leads the team with 443 yards and three touchdown receptions. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also a major target, totalling 407 yards and six touchdown receptions.
USC’s defense will be put to the test against the Oregon Ducks’ run game. Oregon’s leading rusher is running back Noah Whittington with 623 rushing yards and five touchdowns. True freshman running back Jordon Davison has 461 yards and leads the team with 12 rushing touchdowns. With the depth at the position, USC’s defense will have to step up to avoid allowing explosive plays.
Oregon has one of the top defenses in college football, giving USC’s offense a test. The Trojans stepped up against Iowa's tough defense and will have to do so again in back-to-back weeks.
Oregon’s defense is led by linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who leads the team with 77 total tackles and has one sack, three passes defended, and one interception. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti leads the team with 5.5 sacks and will have to be a player for USC to watch for, especially after the Trojans' starting left tackle, Elijah Paige, exited the game early against Iowa.
It will be a tough matchup, but if the USC Trojans pull off the upset win on the road, the program could earn a playoff spot.
The No. 17 USC Trojans and No. 8 Oregon Ducks will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22.
