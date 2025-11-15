USC Trojans Suffer Critical Injuries vs Iowa in Physical Game
The No. 17 USC Trojans and No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes are facing off in a critical matchup. With a win, the USC Trojans can keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, but the Hawkeyes are a tough opponent.
The injuries have been piling up for the USC Trojans on both sides of the ball throughout the first half, losing several starters on both sides of the ball. The Trojans will have to find a way to win the game with the next man up mentality.
Kamari Ramsey Update
In the first quarter of the game, Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski attempted a deep pass, but it was broken up by USC safety Kamari Ramsey. After the play, Ramsey checked himself out of the game and was looked at by the trainers on the sideline.
Per the Big Ten Networks’ Dannie Rodgers, Ramsey sustained a right knee injury. The USC safety came out of the medical tent wearing a sleeve and has been on the stationary bike. While he is working to get back on the field, it is a tough loss for the Trojans. Safety Christian Pierce entered the game in Ramsey’s place.
Keeshawn Silver Enters Locker Room
Not long after Ramsey’s injury, defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver was down with an apparent left arm injury and was able to walk off the field under his own power, and went straight into the medical tent as well. After exiting the tent, Silver headed into the locker room without his pads on.
Elijah Paige Tended To By Trainers
As the injuries continue to pile up for the USC Trojans and starting left tackle Elijah Paige was down and attended to by trainers. He was helped off the field, favoring his right leg.
Per Rodgers on the Big Ten Network broadcast, Paige went into the medical tent, and after using the stationary bike, he went back into the tent and exited with a left brace. With Paige out, Tobias Raymond moved to left tackle, putting Kaylon Miller at guard.
Ahead of halftime, USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald was seen heading to the locker room as well. In his place, safety Kennedy Urlacher entered the game.
Injuries Piling Up A Tough Blow For USC Trojans
Losing key defensive players in just the first half is a tough blow in a crucial game against a physical team. The USC defense has been struggling this season, and while injuries are always an unfortunate part of the game, they could greatly impact the Trojans against the Hawkeyes.
The last time this season Ramsey missed a game was in USC’s loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Ramsey missed the matchup due to food poisoning, and Illinois’ offense was able to drive down the field at will.
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn will have to call upon the next man and find a way to stop the Hawkeyes' offense. The Hawkeyes are a tough opponent on both sides of the ball, and the game is already proving to be a physical matchup.
Without Silver on the defensive line, freshmen Jahkeem Stewart and Carlon Jones will have to prevent Iowa from gaining too much momentum early in the game.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the offense will have to step up more than before, with two key injuries to the defense. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ defense is one of the toughest units the Trojans' offense will face this year, and the team will have to find a way to gain momentum quickly. With the Trojans now without their starting left tackle, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will be under more pressure to perform.