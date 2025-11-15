All Trojans

USC Trojans Suffer Critical Injuries vs Iowa in Physical Game

The No. 17 USC Trojans are taking on the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in a critical matchup. While the Trojans need a win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, the injuries are piling up on both sides of the ball.

Angela Miele

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans and No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes are facing off in a critical matchup. With a win, the USC Trojans can keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, but the Hawkeyes are a tough opponent.

The injuries have been piling up for the USC Trojans on both sides of the ball throughout the first half, losing several starters on both sides of the ball. The Trojans will have to find a way to win the game with the next man up mentality.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey Update

In the first quarter of the game, Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski attempted a deep pass, but it was broken up by USC safety Kamari Ramsey. After the play, Ramsey checked himself out of the game and was looked at by the trainers on the sideline.

Per the Big Ten Networks’ Dannie Rodgers, Ramsey sustained a right knee injury. The USC safety came out of the medical tent wearing a sleeve and has been on the stationary bike. While he is working to get back on the field, it is a tough loss for the Trojans. Safety Christian Pierce entered the game in Ramsey’s place.

Keeshawn Silver Enters Locker Room

Not long after Ramsey’s injury, defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver was down with an apparent left arm injury and was able to walk off the field under his own power, and went straight into the medical tent as well. After exiting the tent, Silver headed into the locker room without his pads on.

Elijah Paige Tended To By Trainers

As the injuries continue to pile up for the USC Trojans and starting left tackle Elijah Paige was down and attended to by trainers. He was helped off the field, favoring his right leg.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Per Rodgers on the Big Ten Network broadcast, Paige went into the medical tent, and after using the stationary bike, he went back into the tent and exited with a left brace. With Paige out, Tobias Raymond moved to left tackle, putting Kaylon Miller at guard.

Ahead of halftime, USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald was seen heading to the locker room as well. In his place, safety Kennedy Urlacher entered the game.

Injuries Piling Up A Tough Blow For USC Trojans

Losing key defensive players in just the first half is a tough blow in a crucial game against a physical team. The USC defense has been struggling this season, and while injuries are always an unfortunate part of the game, they could greatly impact the Trojans against the Hawkeyes.

The last time this season Ramsey missed a game was in USC’s loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Ramsey missed the matchup due to food poisoning, and Illinois’ offense was able to drive down the field at will.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn will have to call upon the next man and find a way to stop the Hawkeyes' offense. The Hawkeyes are a tough opponent on both sides of the ball, and the game is already proving to be a physical matchup.

Without Silver on the defensive line, freshmen Jahkeem Stewart and Carlon Jones will have to prevent Iowa from gaining too much momentum early in the game.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the offense will have to step up more than before, with two key injuries to the defense. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ defense is one of the toughest units the Trojans' offense will face this year, and the team will have to find a way to gain momentum quickly. With the Trojans now without their starting left tackle, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will be under more pressure to perform.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

