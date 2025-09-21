USC Trojans Surprising Betting Odds vs. Illinois Released
The No. 25 USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are 4-0 following a win against the Michigan State Spartans. It was a close matchup, but the Trojans' offense stepped up, scoring 45 points. The Trojans will next face the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 4.5-point favorites against the Illinois Fighting Illini on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC -200 is, and the point total is set at 58.5.
USC’s Offense Steps Up For USC
The USC Trojans' offense needed a big game against Michigan State, and they had one. The offense is balanced, excelling in both running and passing. The Spartans kept the game closer than expected, making the 45-point game from USC's offense crucial.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had a strong performance against the Spartans, scoring five total touchdowns. When passing, he went 20-of-26 for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans had three different players score a touchdown reception: wide receivers Makai Lemon and Tanook Hines, and tight end Walker Lyons. Lemon is coming off a massive game and a big reason the Trojans walked away with a win.
Lemon finished the game with eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown. He also had two carries for 11 carries and one touchdown.
USC's run game continues to be a highlight of the team. The Trojans have a dynamic duo in the backfield with running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Jordan finished the matchup with 157 rushing yards, and Sanders finished with 84.
MORE: USC Trojans Star Quarterback Quietly Climbing Up NFL Draft Boards
MORE: Why Makai Lemon Deserves MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan State
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Continues This Key Streak In Win Over Michigan State
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Spartans
USC’s defense gave up 14 points in the third quarter, making the matchup much closer than expected. Giving up 31 total points, USC needed a strong performance, and the offense is why Riley and the offense are 4-0 to start the season.
Time Zone Concerns For USC?
One of the biggest things to watch for in the matchup against Illinois will be how the USC Trojans adjust to the kickoff time. In Illinois, the game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT (9 a.m. PT). It will be an early game for the Trojans, and USC will have to try not to start slow against a tough opponent.
Can USC Take Down Illinois
Heading into the season, this was a game noted to be USC’s first big test of the season. Illinois suffered its first loss of the season against the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers, losing the game 63-10. Coming off a tough blowout loss could change the outlook for USC.
Illinois is led by quarterback Luke Altmyer, who had a strong 2024 season. Coming off a tough loss, Altmyer and Illinois may have a chip on their shoulder for the Trojans' defense to be ready for. Through four games, Altmeyer has passed for 855 yards, nine touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty will be one of the most important players for USC to watch in week 5. He has 302 receiving yards and one touchdown. Beatty is Altmyer’s top target, and if the Trojans can shut him down early, that will be a step towards success.
Similarly to USC, Illinois has a strong run game. Three different running backs have rushed for over 100 yards: Kaden Feagin, Ca’Lil Valentine, and Aidan Laughery. Feagin leads the team with 240 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The No. 25 USC Trojans and the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. PT.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.