USC Trojans Surprising Betting Odds vs. Illinois Released

The No. 25 USC Trojans are 4-0 to start the season following a close win against the Michigan State Spartans. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will next face the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini for an early kickoff. Betting odds for USC as they look to stay undefeated.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The No. 25 USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are 4-0 following a win against the Michigan State Spartans. It was a close matchup, but the Trojans' offense stepped up, scoring 45 points. The Trojans will next face the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini.

The USC Trojans are 4.5-point favorites against the Illinois Fighting Illini on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC -200 is, and the point total is set at 58.5.

USC’s Offense Steps Up For USC

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Michigan State Spartans Illinois Fighting Illini College Football Big Ten
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans' offense needed a big game against Michigan State, and they had one. The offense is balanced, excelling in both running and passing. The Spartans kept the game closer than expected, making the 45-point game from USC's offense crucial.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had a strong performance against the Spartans, scoring five total touchdowns. When passing, he went 20-of-26 for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Trojans had three different players score a touchdown reception: wide receivers Makai Lemon and Tanook Hines, and tight end Walker Lyons. Lemon is coming off a massive game and a big reason the Trojans walked away with a win.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Michigan State Spartans Illinois Fighting Illini College Football Big Ten
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lemon finished the game with eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown. He also had two carries for 11 carries and one touchdown.

USC's run game continues to be a highlight of the team. The Trojans have a dynamic duo in the backfield with running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Jordan finished the matchup with 157 rushing yards, and Sanders finished with 84.

USC’s defense gave up 14 points in the third quarter, making the matchup much closer than expected. Giving up 31 total points, USC needed a strong performance, and the offense is why Riley and the offense are 4-0 to start the season.

Time Zone Concerns For USC?

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Michigan State Spartans Illinois Fighting Illini College Football Big Ten
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

One of the biggest things to watch for in the matchup against Illinois will be how the USC Trojans adjust to the kickoff time. In Illinois, the game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT (9 a.m. PT). It will be an early game for the Trojans, and USC will have to try not to start slow against a tough opponent.

Can USC Take Down Illinois

Heading into the season, this was a game noted to be USC’s first big test of the season. Illinois suffered its first loss of the season against the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers, losing the game 63-10. Coming off a tough blowout loss could change the outlook for USC.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Michigan State Spartans Illinois Fighting Illini College Football Big Ten
Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) warms up prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Illinois is led by quarterback Luke Altmyer, who had a strong 2024 season. Coming off a tough loss, Altmyer and Illinois may have a chip on their shoulder for the Trojans' defense to be ready for. Through four games, Altmeyer has passed for 855 yards, nine touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty will be one of the most important players for USC to watch in week 5. He has 302 receiving yards and one touchdown. Beatty is Altmyer’s top target, and if the Trojans can shut him down early, that will be a step towards success.

Similarly to USC, Illinois has a strong run game. Three different running backs have rushed for over 100 yards: Kaden Feagin, Ca’Lil Valentine, and Aidan Laughery. Feagin leads the team with 240 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The No. 25 USC Trojans and the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. PT.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

