What Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About USC After Loss To Trojans
The No. 25 USC Trojans are 4-0 following a win against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night. It was closer than expected, with the final score being 45-31, but the Trojans are heading into week 5 undefeated.
While USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans controlled the first half of the game, the Spartans kept it close and made a big comeback in the third quarter. After the matchup, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith spoke to the media about the loss.
What Jonathan Smith Said About USC Trojans
“Credit to those guys. The way they ran the ball, that really was a big difference, I think, in their success. Knew they were going to be able to be explosive in the pass game, but when you got both of that going, pass game and then the run game, where it was, yeah, made it tough,” Johnson said.
“This is what you face in the Big Ten. Some goof opponents and all that, but I do like the fight in the guys,” Johnson Said.
“I think they’re pretty good. When the quarterback’s playing with that kind of confidence, they got guys to throw it to in space. But the biggest factor is if they can have that kind of balance. It is tough because their ability to run the ball and those passing games can make big plays.
“We’re down at halftime. Went in there, regrouped. SC scored first. In the second half, we’re down 21 points. And the guys continued to battle, find a way to get into a seven-point game into the third quarter. But then again, we just don’t have enough to finish the deal. Credit to them,” Johnson said.
“I thought a couple of times, we forced the fourth down and convert. … Quarterback, we’re around him, got a chance to get him on the ground. We don’t do it. So they finish better or not.”
USC Stands Victorious vs. Michigan State
The USC Trojans came out with another high-scoring matchup. With how close the game got, the offense putting up 45 points was crucial.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had another big performance, showing his talent on the field. Maiava finished the game going 20-of-26 for 234 yards and three touchdowns. One of his biggest plays came in the third quarter, when he turned what could have been a negative play into a first down and more.
Even with how well Maiava is playing, the run game continues to steal the show for the Trojans' offense. Running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders are becoming an elite duo in the backfield. Jordan finished the game with 157 rushing yards, while Sanders finished with 84.
While in the third quarter Michigan State came out firing with two touchdowns, the USC Trojans defense was able to turn things around and help the team win. USC made a big stop in the fourth quarter as the Spartans went for it on fourth down, helping the Trojans secure the win.
The Trojans limited Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles to just 12 completions for 212 yards and three touchdowns. The Spartans finished the game with 108 total rushing yards.
Linebacker Eric Gentry was a big-time player for USC, always where he needed to be. Gentry finished the game with six total tackles and two tackles for loss. True freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart also had a big play, stopping Michigan State immediately.
The No. 25 USC Trojans will next face the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. PT.