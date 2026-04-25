The Way USC's System Prepared Ja'Kobi Lane For The NFL

After Ja'Kobi Lane was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the former USC Trojans wide receiver is ready to make a significant impact in an NFL offense next season.

As Lane begins his career with Baltimore, one key question arises. How did the Trojans help to prepare Ja’Kobi Lane for a career in the NFL?

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Three-Level Receiver

In his career at USC, Lane started as mainly a speed and red-zone specialist, but throughout the course of his career, he was able to develop the ability to run routes and be a reliable target all over the field.

During his Trojan career, Lane totaled 99 receptions for 1,363 yards, 18 touchdowns, and an average of 13.8 yards per reception. His production was very reliable for USC, especially last season, working into the second option behind fellow receiver Makai Lemon in the offense for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava.

With his frame of 6-4 and 200 pounds, Lane was able to develop into a very dangerous red-zone target to pull down contested catches. In his last two seasons, Lane scored 16 touchdowns, with several of them coming in tight coverage when the Trojans were in the red zone.

Lane’s speed was also put on display in a great way throughout his career and during his performance at the NFL combine. At the combine, Lane ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, which was a great sign as he looks to develop as a solid receiver in the NFL.

With his speed, defensive backs had to play Lane differently than most receivers, which allowed him to break off routes with a lot more cushion to create easier throwing for his quarterback. That versatility to find openings and create separation on all types of routes is a great trait for a receiver to have.

As Lane begins his NFL career, his ability to use his speed to his advantage and have a versatile route tree should help Lane to become a receiver who can create explosive plays and be a solid target in the red zone. Lane could also be very productive in the short and intermediate areas of the field to be a checkdown and trusted target for his quarterback at the next level.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

System Development

In addition to his development as a well-rounded receiver, having someone with the experience that USC coach Lincoln Riley has was also very valuable for Lane as he makes the jump to the NFL.

With Riley, Lane gets the opportunity to learn offensive schemes and formations that are a lot more complex than typical ones at the college level. The main reason is that Riley is constantly innovating his offense in an effort to find high-level success in the Big Ten and on the national stage.

In his coaching career, Riley has developed receivers like CeDee Lamb, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Jordan Addison, who were all drafted in the first round and have become very successful NFL receivers.

With the success Riley has experienced when coaching receivers at the college level, Lane has a great opportunity to succeed. His experience under Riley will no doubt help Lane on the field, but also off of it, with the habits he learns and the importance of character to be a successful NFL player.

As Lane starts his NFL career with the Ravens, the opportunity to learn from Riley at USC in an NFL-style system could be one of the many reasons his game translates well to the NFL, in addition to the character and habits Riley taught him.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.