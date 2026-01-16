USC, Texas A&M Pushing For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Eric McFarland has quickly become one of the most closely watched recruits in the country after reclassifying from the class of 2028 to 2027, a move that accelerated both his timeline and national attention.

According to Rivals' Greg Biggins, the USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ohio State Buckeyes are three programs to watch for early in McFarland's recruitment.

USC’s Receiver-Friendly Pitch

IMG running back Eric McFarland III (#3) runs over Venice defensive back Malec Borrelli (#25). The Venice Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team Friday evening Sept. 3, 2025. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McFarland is already scheduled to return to Los Angeles later this month, with an unofficial visit to USC set for Jan. 31. It will mark his first time back on campus since his freshman year, and the Trojans have made it clear he is a priority target.

“USC is recruiting me hard and I’m going to visit there on the 31st,” McFarland told Rivals. “It’s been awhile since I’ve been there, I think the last time was my freshman year so I’m looking forward to getting back there again. I like the staff and they’re coming hard and not just one coach. I’m hearing from coach Savage and coach Simmons and coach Riley taps in too and that’s big for me. The offense is always receiver friendly so a lot to like there.”

That multi-layered approach has become a hallmark of USC’s recruiting strategy under wide receivers coach Chad Savage, with coach Lincoln Riley staying actively involved in skill-position evaluations. For elite receivers, that level of alignment carries weight.

A Measured Timeline With Heavy Hitters Involved

IMG Academy's Eric McFarland (3) scores a rushing touchdown against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell (7) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McFarland has been clear that he plans to let the process play out before making a decision. Considering his real recruitment trail run has not begin yet, it is not a surprise that he is still far away from a decision. McFarland also revealed to Rivals that he hopes to make a commitment in the "late spring or early summer."

Ohio State currently stands out as the only program he has publicly confirmed he will take an official visit to, a notable development that could suggest early momentum for the Buckeyes. Texas A&M remains heavily involved as well, with McFarland scheduled to visit College Station on Jan. 24 for Junior Day, his third trip to campus.

Production That Matches the Hype

IMG Academy's Eric McFarland (3) scores a rushing touchdown against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell (7) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the field, McFarland’s resume backs up the ranking. Playing a national schedule at IMG Academy, he helped the Ascenders post a 9-0 record in 2025 while catching 29 passes for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games, averaging an explosive 20.5 yards per catch. He also threw a touchdown pass.

As a freshman in 2024, McFarland earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors after hauling in 36 receptions for 574 yards and eight scores, including an 80-yard touchdown pass as a thrower. Despite measuring 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, his speed, change of direction, and creativity with the ball liken him to former Trojans like reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Zachariah Branch.

As the Trojans look to duplicate that level of success in the passing game moving forward, it does not come as a surprise that they are searching for receivers who fit this particular archetype, given how productive it has been within coach Lincoln Riley's offense.

USC’s Bigger Picture at Receiver

McFarland’s recruitment fits into a broader USC strategy that has already paid dividends. The Trojans flipped four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State, was able to land five-star-turned-2026 prospect Boobie Feaster out of the Texas area, and landed Sherman Oaks Notre Dame standout Luc Weaver shortly after offering.

USC has also shown interest in McFarland’s IMG teammate, four-star receiver Osani Gayles, signaling continued emphasis on stacking elite skill talent and using interpersonal relationships as another layer of their recruiting pitch. This same method was used to land their 2026 No.1 recruiting class, heavily farming from local powerhouse Mater Dei where four of their top recruits including Dixon-Wyatt and four-star tight end Mark Bowman.

With McFarland’s senior season approaching and his visit calendar filling up, USC is positioning itself firmly in the race. Whether that momentum translates into a commitment remains to be seen, but the Trojans have done enough to ensure they will be part of the final conversation well into the spring.