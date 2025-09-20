USC Trojans Battling Texas Schools For Four-Star Defensive Lineman Recruit
The USC Trojans are looking to build one of the nation's top recruiting classes for 2027, and they already have their sights set on several prospects. One of those prospects that Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are highly interested in is four-star defensive lineman George Toia.
Toia's Recent Move To Play High School Football In Texas
Toia recently moved to Texas to play high school football at Byron Nelson in Trophy Club, Texas. This comes after his original school in Torrance, California, Bishop Montgomery's, season was canceled.
On3's Adam Gorney recently reported that Toia is anticipating playing next weekend for Byron Nelson against Euless Trinity High School after a bye week.
"I'm already out here," Toia said to On3. "I already started school. I start playing this week. Over the past few months, I've just been trying to get on the field. With the news that I would be able to play out here, it fired me up. I'm ready to get back on the field. I'm 105 percent right now. I'm ready to get on the field.
MORE: Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
MORE: Surprising Analytics Predict USC vs. Michigan State
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Unfortunate Injury News Before Michigan State Game
Toia's older brother, Jay Toia, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This played a factor in his decision to play high school football in Texas.
"It's just because my brother is out here so we got a house out here for me and a family to move out here so we could be closer to my brother," Toia said.
Toia's Visits Two Texas Schools
Toia is expected to make several visits to schools that are recruiting him in the state of Texas. He will visit TCU's game against SMU and Baylor as they take on Arizona State in Waco. Toia could also potentially visit Texas Tech in early October, but that decision is still pending for the defensive lineman.
"There's a possibility that I would (go to Lubbock for Texas Tech's next home game), but it's still up in the air right now," Toia said.
Despite Toia having more acsess to the schools that are recruiting him in Texas, that doesn't change his interest in the several other schools outside of the state that are interested.
"I wouldn't really say it's necessarily shifting all the way to the Texas schools," Toia said. "I would say I'm still interested in every school. Every school is the same."
USC is currently among the many offers that the four-star 2027 defensive lineman has received during his recruitment. The schools that are interested in Toia include Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Miami, and many others, and are actively involved in recruiting him.
USC's rival, the UCLA Bruins, is also in the picture to land Toia, as his brother played for both schools during his college career. Most of his college career was with the Bruins from 2021 to 2024. He recorded 91 total tackles and three sacks in four seasons with UCLA.