USC Trojans Battling Texas Schools For Four-Star Defensive Lineman Recruit

Four-star recruit, defensive lineman George Toia will be visiting several Texas schools. Toia, a California native, is playing high school football in Texas. Can Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans bring him back home?

Caden Handwork

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are looking to build one of the nation's top recruiting classes for 2027, and they already have their sights set on several prospects. One of those prospects that Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are highly interested in is four-star defensive lineman George Toia.

Toia's Recent Move To Play High School Football In Texas

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Toia recently moved to Texas to play high school football at Byron Nelson in Trophy Club, Texas. This comes after his original school in Torrance, California, Bishop Montgomery's, season was canceled.

On3's Adam Gorney recently reported that Toia is anticipating playing next weekend for Byron Nelson against Euless Trinity High School after a bye week.

"I'm already out here," Toia said to On3. "I already started school. I start playing this week. Over the past few months, I've just been trying to get on the field. With the news that I would be able to play out here, it fired me up. I'm ready to get back on the field. I'm 105 percent right now. I'm ready to get on the field.

Toia's older brother, Jay Toia, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This played a factor in his decision to play high school football in Texas.

George Toia Jay Toia USC Trojans USC Football UCLA Bruins College Football Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft recruiting class Big Ten
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) tangles with Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Toreon Penright (77) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"It's just because my brother is out here so we got a house out here for me and a family to move out here so we could be closer to my brother," Toia said.

Toia's Visits Two Texas Schools

USC Trojans USC Football College Football TCU Horned Frogs TCU Football Sonny Dykes George Toia Baylor Bears Big 12 Football
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Toia is expected to make several visits to schools that are recruiting him in the state of Texas. He will visit TCU's game against SMU and Baylor as they take on Arizona State in Waco. Toia could also potentially visit Texas Tech in early October, but that decision is still pending for the defensive lineman.

"There's a possibility that I would (go to Lubbock for Texas Tech's next home game), but it's still up in the air right now," Toia said.

Despite Toia having more acsess to the schools that are recruiting him in Texas, that doesn't change his interest in the several other schools outside of the state that are interested.

"I wouldn't really say it's necessarily shifting all the way to the Texas schools," Toia said. "I would say I'm still interested in every school. Every school is the same."

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans USC Football College Football Big Ten Football George Toia Jay Toia Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC is currently among the many offers that the four-star 2027 defensive lineman has received during his recruitment. The schools that are interested in Toia include Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Miami, and many others, and are actively involved in recruiting him.

USC's rival, the UCLA Bruins, is also in the picture to land Toia, as his brother played for both schools during his college career. Most of his college career was with the Bruins from 2021 to 2024. He recorded 91 total tackles and three sacks in four seasons with UCLA.

