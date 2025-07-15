USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Establishing New Recruiting Footprint

All Trojans

The USC Trojans have worked to build a fence around California in the 2026 cycle, but at the same time have established a strong recruiting footprint in Big Ten country, holding commitments from four blue-chip recruits in the Midwest.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Since becoming members of the Big Ten a year ago, the USC Trojans have built a strong recruiting footprint in the heart of the conference. 

It began last October when Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones visited Los Angeles for the first time to watch USC take on Penn State in Week 7. 

USC Trojans Establishing Recruiting Footprint in Midwest: Elbert Hill, Jonas Williams
Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the disappointing outcome on the field, Jones was impressed by his time in Southern California and committed to the Trojans that weekend over offers from Ohio State and Notre Dame. 

Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston announced his pledge to USC in January, during the Navy All-American Bowl and has been active in pursuit of other blue-chip prospects, which includes Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back and Trojans commit Deshonne Redeaux. 

USC has relied heavily on the transfer portal to fill out its backfield in recent years. All three of the Trojans leading rushers during Lincoln Riley’s three seasons have come from the portal and appears to be the case again in year four after landing Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan in the winter window. 

USC ramped up its pursuit of Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams at the turn of the year. Riley made it a priority to flip the Williams from Oregon. He visited Williams at his school in January and then the two of them spent an extended amount of time together at the Trojans Junior Day event in February. 

Williams would eventually flip his commitment to USC later that month. Since then, the four-star signal-caller has embraced his role in recruiting other blue-chip prospects to join him in Los Angeles. 

“My coaches obviously they recruit, but the quarterback recruiting also plays a big factor,” Williams said. “They tell me guys they want and I want to get too. I’ll text them all the time and chop it up with them. I embrace it, I kind of like doing. I feel like it sends a ‘Okay this is my class and this is my responsibility to make it great.’

Williams was on campus the weekend of June 6 with DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster on his official visit. Feaster announced his commitment earlier this month. He took his official visit the following weekend, where he spent a time with Hun School (N.J.) five-star EDGE Luke Wafle, who would also end up committing to USC on June 19.

USC Trojans Establishing Recruiting Footprint in Midwest: Elbert Hill, Jonas Williams
DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams linked up with Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end and USC commit Mark Bowman for a throwing session in Southern California last month, before he participated in the Elite 11 Finals in Manhattan Beach. He’s also had throwing session with Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver and USC commit Ja’Myron “Tron” Baker. 

“I would say I’m pretty close with Mark Bowman, he’s a big piece in our recruiting class,” Williams said. 

Similar to Williams, the Trojans ramped up their pursuit of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill at the turn of the new year. Riley and defensive coordinator each visited Hill twice in January and the highly touted defensive back made his first trip to Los Angeles that same month. 

Hill returned to USC twice in the spring before he announced his pledge in early May. The No. 2 rated cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings has become a frequent visitor out west, as he continues to familiarize himself with his future home. He was on campus three times alone in June. 

USC Trojans Establishing Recruiting Footprint in Midwest: Elbert Hill, Jonas Williams
Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a first-half kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

In total, the Trojans hold 31 commitments, the most in the country and own the top-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports and ESPN.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it would be this big, but I knew it would be something special, but this turning out to be a generational recruiting class if we can keep it,” Williams said. “So, I’m just thankful to God what he’s bringing into USC right now, I’m just excited."

KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

