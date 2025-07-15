USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Establishing New Recruiting Footprint
Since becoming members of the Big Ten a year ago, the USC Trojans have built a strong recruiting footprint in the heart of the conference.
It began last October when Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones visited Los Angeles for the first time to watch USC take on Penn State in Week 7.
Despite the disappointing outcome on the field, Jones was impressed by his time in Southern California and committed to the Trojans that weekend over offers from Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston announced his pledge to USC in January, during the Navy All-American Bowl and has been active in pursuit of other blue-chip prospects, which includes Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back and Trojans commit Deshonne Redeaux.
USC has relied heavily on the transfer portal to fill out its backfield in recent years. All three of the Trojans leading rushers during Lincoln Riley’s three seasons have come from the portal and appears to be the case again in year four after landing Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan in the winter window.
MORE: USC Trojans' Key Transfer In Danger Of Missing Season Due To Waiver Issues
MORE: Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?
MORE: USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Schedule Visits with 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza
USC ramped up its pursuit of Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams at the turn of the year. Riley made it a priority to flip the Williams from Oregon. He visited Williams at his school in January and then the two of them spent an extended amount of time together at the Trojans Junior Day event in February.
Williams would eventually flip his commitment to USC later that month. Since then, the four-star signal-caller has embraced his role in recruiting other blue-chip prospects to join him in Los Angeles.
“My coaches obviously they recruit, but the quarterback recruiting also plays a big factor,” Williams said. “They tell me guys they want and I want to get too. I’ll text them all the time and chop it up with them. I embrace it, I kind of like doing. I feel like it sends a ‘Okay this is my class and this is my responsibility to make it great.’
Williams was on campus the weekend of June 6 with DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster on his official visit. Feaster announced his commitment earlier this month. He took his official visit the following weekend, where he spent a time with Hun School (N.J.) five-star EDGE Luke Wafle, who would also end up committing to USC on June 19.
Williams linked up with Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end and USC commit Mark Bowman for a throwing session in Southern California last month, before he participated in the Elite 11 Finals in Manhattan Beach. He’s also had throwing session with Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver and USC commit Ja’Myron “Tron” Baker.
“I would say I’m pretty close with Mark Bowman, he’s a big piece in our recruiting class,” Williams said.
Similar to Williams, the Trojans ramped up their pursuit of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill at the turn of the new year. Riley and defensive coordinator each visited Hill twice in January and the highly touted defensive back made his first trip to Los Angeles that same month.
Hill returned to USC twice in the spring before he announced his pledge in early May. The No. 2 rated cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings has become a frequent visitor out west, as he continues to familiarize himself with his future home. He was on campus three times alone in June.
In total, the Trojans hold 31 commitments, the most in the country and own the top-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports and ESPN.
“Honestly, I didn’t think it would be this big, but I knew it would be something special, but this turning out to be a generational recruiting class if we can keep it,” Williams said. “So, I’m just thankful to God what he’s bringing into USC right now, I’m just excited."