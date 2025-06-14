Elite Tight End Recruit Keawe Browne To Commit To Texas Longhorns Over USC Trojans?
The USC Trojans are looking to add to their elite class of 2026, targeting three-star recruit Keawe Browne. Despite being an in-state recruit, the Texas Longhorns are making a strong push for Browne, and creating tough competition for USC.
Browne is the No. 56 tight end and No. 92 recruit from California, per 247Sports. As a Southern California prospect, the USC Trojans are pushing for the tight end, as well as the UCLA Bruins. Many other programs are also recruiting Browne including Maryland, Texas, and Purdue.
Browne recruit has an official visit with Texas scheduled for June 20. 247Sports has a crystal ball prediction for Browne to end up with the Longhorns, making the program USC’s biggest competition for the tight end.
Browne last visited the Trojans in May, and the visit went well. The recruit met with tight ends coach Chad Savage, who has been a big recruiter for USC since joining the program. After the visit, Browne spoke to 247Sports about the visit and why the Trojans stand out to him.
“[USC] has been one of the best offenses in the nation,” Browne said. “They’re like, top three in a lot of offensive categories, so they’re able to produce offensive guys.”
The Trojans have stepped up with recruiting with the class of 2026. The team has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation, featuring 28 commits. Of the 28 commitments, 61 percent are in-state recruits and USC is starting to build a much-needed wall around California.
“They’re recruiting their backyard and that means a lot. You can play with people you’ve played with when you were younger, and basically play for your hometown,” Browne said.
USC has a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in the nation, five-star recruit Mark Bowman. USC will still push to land Browne who is a developmental player. Browne will bring versatility to the offense as a blocker and a receiver.
On his visit with USC, Browne and Savage discussed what the recruits' role in the offense would be. Browne explained Savage’s honesty that his role would depend on his size, but he could play both as a blocker and a receiver.
“When [Savage] offered me, he said because of your size and what you can grow into,” Browne said. “He said, ‘You're not the perfect tight end or perfect slot right now, but we can get you, at your size, we can build you into that.'”
“I’m only 17, and I don’t turn 18 until January, so I’m young. So yeah, he was telling me that they have some tight ends that are better blockers than route runners, and some are better route runners than blockers. He said because of how big and lengthy I am, he can see me being able to do both,” Browne continued.
With USC, Browne could stay close to home, which is enticing for Browne, and he would have time to develop as a tight end. With Savage providing Browne with a plan to succeed, the USC Trojans are still in the running, but the Texas Longhorns are putting up a strong fight.
Browne is looking to make his commitment in early to mid July, following his official visits.