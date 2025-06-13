USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley's Offense Stands Out To Elite Recruiting Target Ethan Feaster
The USC Trojans have been heavily targeting four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, becoming a finalist to land his commitment. Feaster is one of the top available targets and was recently in Southern California for his official visit with the Trojans.
Feaster is the No. 83 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 wide receiver, and the No. 14 player from Texas, per 247 Sports. Feaster is being targeted by several top schools and has narrowed down his list to the USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide.
After his visit, Feaster spoke to 247Sports about why it went well, highlighting USC coach Lincoln Riley. Riley began coaching the Trojans in 2022, and while the team has had its ups and downs, the receivers have done well in his offense. Riley showed Feaster how he coaches the wide receivers on the team.
“I had a couple of meetings with Coach Riley. We talked about the offense a little bit. He really just showed me his best receivers and how he lets them run sets of routes that he wouldn’t let any other receivers run. That’s why they’re used to getting so open” Feaster said.
“Then he showed me all his counters he makes off the defense, off their weaknesses. That’s what he was really showing me and then we just talked about how I’ve been doing, my parents, living there, and stuff like that.”
Riley and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons have been a big factor in Feaster’s recruitment. Simmons has been talking with Feaster for many years and is a big reason that USC remains among his top schools.
While LSU, Alabama, and Texas A&M are also in the running for the four-star recruit, following his visit, Feaster teased a potential commitment to the Trojans. Feaster posted an image of himself in USC gear holding a Heisman Trophy with the caption, “Soon.”
Feaster is set to announce his commitment on July 4. Each school has appeared as the frontrunner at some point throughout his recruitment, leading many to wonder where he will commit.
“USC’s got a real great chance,” Feaster said. “They took care of my family for sure. They made sure they were good. They made sure I was good as well, but they made sure my family was good."
The USC Trojans class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the nation featuring 28 commitments. Riley is building a strong offense, receiving commitments from five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams.
The Trojans have momentum with recruiting, hoping to secure one of the top receivers on their radar. Williams was on campus during Feaster’s visit and is playing a role in recruiting the four-star receiver.
Despite USC's large class, there is always value in bringing in young talent, especially at the wide receiver position. Riley and the Trojans lost a number of starting receivers to the transfer portal after the 2024 season. Can USC reload with a recruit like Feaster?