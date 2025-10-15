USC Trojans Tight End Lake McRee Not Intimidated By Notre Dame Atmosphere
Over this past offseason, the USC Trojans saw an exodus of wide receivers to the transfer portal. As a result, the Trojans have seen an emergence of production from the tight end position this season.
Finally 100 percent healthy, USC tight end Lake McRee is the Trojans' third-leading receiver and has played a crucial part in the offense for coach Lincoln Riley. McRee has 14 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown through USC's first six games.
Experience Matters
McRee essentially confirmed that this season is his final year at USC. He said because of that, he has take a different mindset into this season. With it being the third time McRee is traveling to South Bend in his college career, he's using his previous experiences to get himself ready for the big time road game.
McRee is not intimidated by the atmosphere - he's looking forward to it.
"I think this whole season has kind of meant more just because I know for a fact this is my last one no matter what. I'm looking forward to going down here kind of already having an idea of what to expect from the atmosphere. I'm looking forward to it for sure," McRee said.
During the Trojans' last trip to Notre Dame in 2023, McRee recorded one reception for 21 yards as the Fighting Irish trounced USC 48-20 in a blowout win. He had his best game against Notre Dame in 2022 when he reeled in two catches for 37 yards in a 38-27 win for the Trojans. Last season, McRee had only one catch for two yards in Notre Dame's 48-35 win.
The Savvy Vet
Now in his fifth year at USC, McRee has undertook the role as the savvy veteran in a relatively inexperienced tight end room. As the veteran in the room, McRee has been preaching the importance of not putting too much stress on the game itself.
"It's a great game, but at the end of the day, it's another football team that we're going to play. It's nothing different than what we've done last week and in the weeks before," McRee said.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC
MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan
MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan
Three's Company
Now in his fifth year at USC, McRee has undertook the role as the savvy veteran in a relatively inexperienced tight end room. The only two other tight ends that have recorded a reception are Walker Lyons and Carson Tabaracci.
Lyons is fourth on the team with 12 receptions and has 149 yards with two touchdowns. He's seeing his role increase with each passing game. Tabaracci caught his only pass for nine yards vs. Missouri State in the season opener.
Next season, Lyons and Tabaracci will be the veterans in the tight end room with 2026 five-star prospect Mark Bowman set to sign with the Trojans this winter.