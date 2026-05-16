Four Transfer Portal Additions Who Could Start for USC

The 2026 football season is right around the corner, and the pressure is continuing to build for head coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. In his third season at the helm, the vision for Riley is clear: make it to the College Football Playoff, and the Trojans have the tools to do just that.

Not only does USC have the No. 1 incoming freshman class in the nation per 247Sports, but the Trojans also boast the No. 5 2026 recruiting class in the nation when transfers are incorporated.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not to mention, Riley’s team also leads the country in returning starters, with 15 starters back from 2025, the most by any Power Four program in the country, according to a list compiled by Cody Nagel of CBS Sports.

Although USC is one of the more experienced teams in college football, with a well-rounded group of starters, playing time is never guaranteed, and there are still gaps that USC’s newcomers could fill.

Four Transfer Portal Additions That Could Start for USC Trojans

Jontez Williams — Cornerback (Iowa State)

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) gets tackle by Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) after making a catch during the first quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



USC’s secondary needed experience, physicality and reliability on the outside, and few transfer portal additions checked those boxes better than former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams.

Even while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, Williams remained one of the most sought-after defensive backs in the portal. Across three seasons at Iowa State, Williams developed into one of the more productive corners in the Big 12, totaling 67 tackles, 10 passes defended and five interceptions while earning second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) defends a pass intended for Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) in the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Trojans have plenty of young talent in the secondary, but asking inexperienced defensive backs to survive against Big Ten offenses and some of the best receivers in the nation can be risky.

Williams brings 32 games of college experience and the ability to match up against physical receivers on the boundary. If healthy, he feels less like a transfer addition and more like a plug-and-play starter capable of stabilizing USC’s defense from day one.

Deven Bryant — Linebacker (Washington)

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) tackles UC Davis Aggies running back Jordan Fisher (20) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images



The linebacker room may quietly become one of the biggest swing factors for USC’s defense in 2026. While the Trojans return linebacker Desman Stephens II, much of the group remains young and relatively untested. That makes the addition of former Washington linebacker Deven Bryant incredibly important.

Bryant brings toughness and Big Ten experience to a unit that needed both. At 5-11 and 234 pounds, he plays with a downhill, physical style that should translate naturally into USC’s defensive scheme. After recording 62 tackles last season for Washington, Bryant emerged as one of the more dependable players on the Huskies defense.

His presence gives USC yet another veteran option. In a conference built around physical football, Bryant’s experience alone could give him the edge to secure a starting role immediately.

Tucker Ashcraft — Tight End (Wisconsin)

Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) makes a reception during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Penn State beat Wisconsin 28-13. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



USC’s offense returns continuity at quarterback and along the offensive line, but replacing departing tight end production became a major offseason priority. Former Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft could end up solving that problem quickly.

Ashcraft’s numbers at Wisconsin do not necessarily jump off the page, but context here really matters. The Badgers operated in a run-heavy offense that rarely maximized tight ends in the passing game, and injuries limited his opportunities even further. Despite that, Ashcraft showed flashes as both a blocker and a receiving threat.

That balance is exactly what USC needed. With quarterback Jayden Maiava returning, Ashcraft has an opportunity to emerge as a reliable security blanket and a far more productive weapon than he was able to be at Wisconsin.

Alex VanSumeren — Defensive Tackle (Michigan State)

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren, right, and Jordan Hall, left, walk to the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



USC’s defensive front will look a little different in 2026 after losing key interior pieces Keeshawn Silver and Anthony Lucas. That creates a clear void in the middle of the defense, and former Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren enters the picture as a potential answer in the trenches.

At 6-3 and nearly 300 pounds, VanSumeren brings the size and experience USC needed in the middle of its defense. Over four seasons at Michigan State, he started 24 games and proved capable of handling the physical demands of Power Four football.

While USC’s young defensive line talent is impressive, relying heavily on true freshmen in the Big Ten trenches can be dangerous. VanSumeren gives the Trojans a proven veteran presence who can anchor the interior while helping ease younger players into larger roles.

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