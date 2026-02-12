JD Pickell Singles Out Two Budding Stars On USC Trojans Offense

Heading into the 2025 season, it was clear Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane were going to be the USC Trojans top two receivers.

But the question was which receiver would step up as the third option. USC was active in the transfer portal and returned a few players from the previous season but it was true freshman Tanook Hines who emerged.

Tanook Hines Shines in Freshman Campaign

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Enrolling early has become more common in college football. But Hines went the “old school” route and did not enroll until the summer.

The Houston native quickly made an impression on the veterans and coaching staff. Hines became a name Lincoln Riley would consistently bring up during fall camp and he was eventually named a starter heading into the season opener.

Hines held onto that spot throughout the season and his progression was evident. By the second half of the schedule, Hines had grown more comfortable in the offense. He caught five passes for 67 yards against Notre Dame in mid-October, but his breakout performance came against Oregon on Nov. 22 when he reeled in six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown.

And then in the bowl game with Lemon and Lane opting out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Hines became the go-to target for quarterback Jayden Maiava. TCU had no answer for the Trojans freshman receiver, who caught six passes for 163 yards.

“Seeing Tanook Hines going crazy in the bowl game with no Makai Lemon, you're like, so this is how it's gonna work next year,” said On3’s JD Pickell said. “We're gonna get him the football lot. He's just the next one up is kind of how it felt watching him throughout the season and also in that bowl game.”

Hines finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. The former four-star recruit int the 2025 cycle showed in the bowl game that he and Maiava have a strong rapport and that he could step into that WR1 role.

Returning a Talented Backfield

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Waymond Jordan, the former No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in the 2025 cycle, proved the transition to major college football was seamless. He immediately became the Trojans leading tailback and was key in Lincoln Riley becoming a more balanced approach as a play caller in 2025 than he was a year ago.

However, an ankle injury against Michigan in early October cost him the rest of the season. In five and a half games, Jordan rushed for 576 yards on 6.5 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns.

And with Jordan and several other running backs suffering injuries, King Miller, who began the season as a fourth-string walk-on quickly emerged in the Trojans upset win over Michigan and kept the run game alive down the stretch. Miller nearly reached the 1,000-yard mark, finishing the year with 972 yards on 6.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns.

“Seeing King Miller do what he did in relief of Waymond Jordan quieted down how big a loss that was for USC when he went down,” Pickell said. “But seeing him in the backfield and just the first step, Waymond that is, and the juice he brings, how jittery he, the agility, all of those things. That dude is in the conversation for one of the best backs in the Big Ten. Waymond Jordan in the mix to go along with King Miller, this is going to be fun.”

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Riley runs an Air Raid offense that has seen three of his former quarterbacks win the Heisman Trophy. But dating back to his days as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Riley’s most successful offenses have been the ones that can run the ball at a high level.

Jordan and Miller give USC a dynamic one-two punch. They will have the luxury of running behind an offensive line that returns all five starters next season.

