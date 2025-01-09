USC Trojans Land Elite Transfer Portal Center J'Onre Reed Over UCLA Bruins
The USC Trojans have landed their second commitment on the offensive line. Former Syracuse center J’Onre Reed announced his commitment to the Trojans over crosstown rival UCLA on Wednesday, Jan. 8 after taking an official visit this week. Reed will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Reed started 25 games for the Orange over the past two seasons, logging 1,530 snaps. He fills an immediate need left by USC All-Conference center Jonah Monheim who is headed off to the NFL after a tremendous career in the Cardinal and Gold.
Former Purdue interior offensive lineman DJ Wingfield committed to the Trojans on Sunday. Both players began their career at the junior college level and are taking advantage of a blanked waiver that is giving student-athletes who competed at a non-NCAA school an extra season of eligibility. Reed started at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Wingfield started at El Camino (CA) Community College. Wingfield, who played his high school football at Redondo Union, less than 20 miles from USC’s campus is returning home for his final season.
Offensive line was an urgent need for the Trojans during the winter transfer portal window. In addition to losing Monheim, the Trojans also lost two more starters to the portal, Second Team All-Big Ten guard Emmanuel Pregnon and right tackle Mason Murphy, who has since transferred to Auburn.
Although, center Kilian O’Connor, and offensive tackles Tobias Raymond and Justin Taunauu, who stepped in for an injured Elijah Paige on the second possession of the Trojans win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl played very well, USC wanted to add experience on the offensive line.
After a slow start during the portal window, USC has quickly picked up steam. Reed is the Trojans 10th addition via the transfer portal, joining Wingfield, running backs Waymond Jordan Jr. and Eli Sanders, defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett, cornerback DJ Harvey, quarterback Sam Huard, kicker Caden Chittenden and punter Sam Johnson.
The Trojans have been busy hosting several transfer portal targets since the turn of the new year. In addition to hosting Reed this week, former App State receiver Kaiden Robinson, former South Dakota edge rusher Mi'Quise Grace and former NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald have been on campus this week. Robinson and Fitzgerald are high priorities with because of the number of players the Trojans lost at those positions and Grace would help bolster a defensive line that is shaping up to the be strength for USC in 2025.
This past weekend, the Trojans hosted former Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott, former Pitt linebacker Jordan Bass, San Jose State quarterback Emmett Brown and UTSA end rusher Jimmori Robinson.
