USC Trojans Cornerback Greedy Vance Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Lincoln Riley, Fans

USC Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance officially declared for the NFL Draft and expressed his gratitude for his time spent in Los Angeles in a message he posted to his X account. Vance is one of four USC cornerbacks headed off to the NFL next season.

Kendell Hollowell

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
USC Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance spent his final season of eligibility in the Cardinal and Gold. Vance transferred to USC in the spring after spending the past four seasons with the Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles. 

The New Orleans, LA native stepped into D’Anton Lynn’s defense and was an immediate contributor on defense. Vance appeared in 11 games, including six starts at the nickel position. He registered 29 tackles, including one for loss and one interception in 2024. His interception came against Nebraska on the final play of regulation against Nebraska to give USC a 28-20 victory.

Vance posted a message on his X account, expressing his gratitude for his time spent in Los Angeles. 

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for His blessings and guidance throughout my journey. I am incredibly grateful for the University of Southern California, my teammates and the entire Trojan family for their unwavering love and support. To Coach Lincoln Riley, Coach D’Anton Lynn, Coach Henny, Coach Belk and Coach Wylie thank you believing in my character and ability to come in and play aside some great individuals who turned to be my brothers for life. First and foremost, I want to praise God for allowing me to persevere when faced with hurdles and uncertainties. My unwavering faith in God has transformed trials into triumphs and obstacles into opportunities, and I am excited as God’s will unravels in my life,” Vance wrote.

Vance signed with the Louisville as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He spent two seasons with the Cardinals and transferred to Florida State in 2022 where he spent the next two seasons. Vance appeared in 44 career games, including 14 starts in his career at Louisville and Florida State. He's recorded 71 total tackles, four interceptions and 12 passes defended. 

“I also want to express my heartfelt appreciation for my time at Louisville and Florida State. To Coach Norvell, thank you for pushing me to be the best every day, setting the standard and expectation on how to train and perform every chance you get. Thank you, Coach Dave Johnson, for taking care of me and ensuring I was always handling my business the right way. To Coach Surtain, I am forever grateful for how you prepared me for this moment and related to me as a person. It’s a blessing to play for someone whose jersey inspired me every day in my high school locker room. To my FSU teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, the countless memories, and for holding me accountable to the high standards we set as a team. Your support, camaraderie, and shared dedication made this journey unforgettable,” Vance wrote. 

Vance is one of four USC cornerbacks headed off to the NFL next season, including Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington and John Humphrey.

