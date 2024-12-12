USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Cornerback DJ Harvey: Kamari Ramsey Godbrother
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and the USC Trojans are preparing to host a few players this weekend, including former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey. The Palmdale, CA native is the godbrother of current USC safety Kamari Ramsey and the two of them played together at Sierra Canyon (CA) high school. Ramsey has not made a decision yet on whether or not he will enter the 2025 NFL draft, but this would present the opportunity for him to play with Harvey again.
As a redshirt junior in 2024, Harvey had a breakout season, registered 58 tackles, including seven for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups and four interceptions, earning Second-Team All-Mountain West honors. He announced his intention to enter the portal on Tuesday, Dec. 10 on X.
"I am elated for the journey that lies ahead," Harvey said. "With that being said. I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left."
Harvey signed with Virginia as a four-star prospect and the No. 20 cornerback in the 2021 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports. He appeared in 14 games over two seasons for the Cavaliers before transferring to San Jose State in 2023. Harvey appeared in 11 games, including five starts in his first season with the Spartans before becoming a full-time starter in 2024.
Cornerback is a big area of need for the Trojans because seniors Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington, John Humphrey and Greedy Vance are out of eligibility. Harvey would definitely help replace the experience the Trojans are losing, having appeared in 37 career games, including 17 starts.
The Trojans signed two cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Upland (CA) four-star Trestin Castro, Cass Technical (MI) and Douglas County (GA) three-star James Johnson.
"Certainly, the DBs, I mean you look at what we're losing I mean they're all going to have a great opportunity," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "We'll see who's obviously ready to go."
The Trojans also signed two cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Marcelles Williams and Isaiah Rubin, both of them took a redshirt year and will have all four seasons of eligibility remaining. With the departures of four key contributors at the cornerback position, the competition in the spring with be very intense.
Former UCF cornerback Chasen Johnson will also visit the Trojans. The Florida native is being heavily pursued by a number of schools, including Florida State, Baylor and Miami. It would certainly take a lot to pull Johnson out of his home state.
The Trojans are looking for help all over its roster with 14 players entering the transfer portal on top of the players in their final year of eligibility but experience in the secondary is certainly a priority.
