USC Trojans Star Kamari Ramsey Facing Former Team in UCLA Bruins
When USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley hired D’Anton Lynn last December, he not only brought over the defensive coordinator from their crosstown rivals, but also star redshirt sophomore safety Kamari Ramsey. The former four-star recruit in the 2022 cycle started all 11 games he appeared in for the Bruins last season and was key member of UCLA’s defensive transformation.
Now, Ramsey is doing the same for the Trojans in 2024. His decision to follow Lynn was critical because of his ability to help install the new defensive scheme in the spring.
“It meant a lot when he decided to come here, it meant a ton to me especially, just having him here I felt like jumpstart this entire thing,” Lynn said. “Just everything that we were able to get accomplished in the spring really helped jumpstart camp and that helped jumpstart everything that we’re doing now and we were just further ahead with him because of his experience and then it’s been cool just to see him being able to grow now year two in the scheme."
“He’s a natural football player as far as the way he thinks,” He just has a really high IQ, he picks things up well. He doesn’t have to get reps on the field, he could take it from the meeting room and then go out there and just do it and there’s not a lot of guys that have that skill,” Lynn said.
Ramsey returned to lineup on Saturday against Nebraska for the first time on since he was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Trojans loss to the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 19.
The Sierra Canyon (CA) has made his impact felt from a variety of spots on the Trojans defense this season. He ranks fourth on the team in tackles (47), second in tackles for loss (5.5), first in pass breakups (5) and forced fumbles (2) and tied for first in sacks (2).
USC-UCLA connection
Ramsey will not be the only former Bruin to be playing for the Cardinal and Gold on Saturday. Cornerback John Humphrey played four seasons at UCLA before he followed Lynn across town. Humphrey started 11 games for the Bruins in 2023 and has provided some much-needed depth for USC a secondary that has been hampered with injuries for the last month.
The Pasadena native has appeared in eight games this season, including two starts against Penn State and Rutgers.
Receiver Kyle Ford signed with USC as a five-star recruit coming out of local Orange Lutheran (CA) in 2019 cycle. He spent four injury-riddled seasons with the Trojans before transferring to UCLA in 2023 and then transferring back to USC in the spring.
Ford is part of a deep and talented set of pass-catchers for the Trojans that has at least eight players with 15 receptions and 200 receiving yards.
