USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Lincoln Riley Hosting South Dakota Linebacker Gary Bryant
Before the transfer portal opened on Wednesday, the USC Trojans were not expected to be major players except for the possible addition of some depth pieces at certain positions, including linebacker.
As reported by 247Sports' Chris Hummer, USC coach Lincoln Riley is pursuing former South Dakota linebacker Gary Bryant out of the transfer portal. Hummer reported that USC, Cal, and West Viriginia will be receiving visits from the FCS transfer.
As a member of South Dakota's defense, Bryant competed in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. In 2024, Bryant's second year of college football, his 103 total tackles led the team, including 37 solo tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
His breakout season in 2024 seemingly put Bryant on the radar of FBS programs and led to him entering the transfer portal. If the Trojans are feeling thin at the linebacker position, a player like Bryant could be a good fit. Bryant has two years of eligibility remaining, giving him time to adjust to any major differences between competing in the FCS and in the Big Ten, one of the best conferences in college football.
USC has linebackers Eric Gentry, Desman Stephans II, and Jadyn Walker on the roster, but adding an experienced defender like Bryant for depth certainly would not hurt. Before the transfer portal opened, Riley spoke to the media about the Trojans' plan and highlighted the linebacker position.
"I think there are some of the obvious positions where we're a little bit thin that we may look at. Linebacker is one of those. Certainly it will kinda depend on how spring plays out and some of those other position battles and all that," said Riley. "That will determine the most. But I don't think it will be a huge, incredibly active period for us. My gut is we'll end up having a handful of positions that we're going to look at, and if we feel like someone fits, then we may pursue it."
Bryant is not the only linebacker that is planning to visit USC during the spring transfer portal opening. 247Sports' Connor Morrissette reported that the Trojans are also hosting former Boise State Broncos linebacker Andrew Simpson during the week.
Simpson has played three full seasons with Boise State, and he started 22 games for the Broncos over the past two seasons. He has 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three interceptions in his career with Boise State. Can the Trojans add him to their linebacker unit?
Unlike Bryant, Simpson is only expected to have one year of eligibility after using a redshirt during his freshman year with the Broncos. With Gentry expected to leave USC after the 2025 season, will the Trojans prioritize Bryant over Simpson because of his eligibility? Who is to say that Riley and his coaching staff can't land both Simpson and Bryant?
Simpson played his high school football for St. John Bosco, and the Trojans have the opportunity to offer the former Boise State linebacker a chance to play for his hometown team as he finishes his collegiate career.