Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Favored To Win Comeback Player Of The Year? Betting Odds
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is in the midst of a career resurgent year. The former third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft has has led the Vikings back into the playoffs as a wildcard team.
Throughout his resurgent year, he is fifth in the league in passing yards and touchdowns. Darnold has thrown for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions. After contributing as a backup in San Francisco last season, the former USC Trojans quarterback has burst back on the scene and is on track to be a favorite for the Comeback Player of the Year award.
Darnold sits right behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in odds for the award. Burrow is the favorite with -270 odds and Darnold sitting behind him with +200 odds according to oddsmakers.
It's been a season full of career-highs for Darnold. Coming into the season, he had yet to throw for over 20 touchdowns in his professional career. Not only has he smashed through that number, but the 35 passing touchdowns are the most he has ever thrown in a season, even dating back to his days at USC.
Not only does Darnold have some of the best stats of his career this season, he's been doing it with efficiency that had yet to be seen. His passer rating is currently sitting at 102.5, which is the highest he's had since his second year in the league where he held a 84.3 passer rating.
Coming into this season, Darnold's future with the Vikings was already in doubt after Minnesota spent a first round pick on Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. However, a season-ending knee injury would sideline McCarthy, and Darnold has become the undisputed No. 1 quarterback for Minnesota.
Darnold had big expectations when he came into the NFL out of USC. In two season of work with the Trojans, he threw for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns. Many thought the production would transfer over to the NFL, but through his first six season in the pros, Darnold could not put it all together.
After signing with the Vikings, Darnold has flourished under Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell. Considered a quarterback whisperer, O'Connell was behind former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' resurgence in Minnesota.
The immediate future for Darnold is the NFL Playoffs as Minnesota faces the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round on Monday, Jan. 13. Due to the fires in the Los Angeles area, the game has been moved to the Arizona Cardinals' stadium.
Darnold and the Vikings will kickoff against the Rams at 5 p.m. PT on Monday night.
