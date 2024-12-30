USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga
The USC Trojans will host former Chattanooga receiver Sam Phillips on Friday, Jan. 3 for an official visit. Phillips is also being pursued by Iowa, Memphis and Virginia Tech. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Phillips reeled in 49 receptions for 803 yards and three touchdowns this past season. The former three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle has caught 153 receptions for 2,088 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. He was a Third Team Phil Steele Freshman All-American in 2022.
The Trojans lost three receivers to the transfer portal, Duce Robinson, who signed with Florida State, Kyron Hudson, who signed with Penn State and Zachariah Branch. Sixth-year senior Kyle Ford played in his final collegiate game this past Friday in the Las Vegas Bowl. USC has two star receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon but could use another receiver like Phillips to compliment those two.
Without another addition to the receiver room the Trojans could turn to a number of young players for depth in 2025. Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, could see a larger role next season. He did not appear in any games this past season. USC signed three receivers in the in the 2025 recruiting cycle, four-stars Corey Simms, Romero Ison and Tanook Hines. They also have upperclassmen Jay Fair, Jaden Richardson and Josiah Zamora on the roster.
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Coach Chris Koclanes Hired As WNBA Dallas Wings Coach
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
The Trojans have missed out of a few receivers in the portal. Former Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams was on campus for three days, but after initially committing to Utah, the 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year ended up signing with Colorado. Former Idaho receivers Jordan Dwyer and Mark Hamper took official visits to USC but ended up signing with TCU and Wisconsin respectively. And former Purdue Jaron Tibbs was scheduled to visit campus but ended up canceling his trip after signing with Kansas State.
Although, the Trojans have missed out on a number of receivers, they have made some noise in the portal at other positions to help fill some voids. They signed former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and Georgia’s Jamaal Jarrett to beef up the defensive front. Former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey will be an immediate contributor with an abundance of players at the position out of eligibility. Harvey is a former high school teammate and the godbrother of USC safety Kamari Ramsey.
Former New Mexico running back Eli Sanders is the Trojans only addition via the portal on offense. The Oceanside, CA native will play his final season closer to home. USC also signed UNLV freshman All-American transfer kicker Caden Chittenden.
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs