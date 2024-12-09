USC Trojans Transfer Portal Targets: Lincoln Riley Looking For A Quarterback?
The USC Trojans have a bit of a depth issue at the quarterback position going into the offseason, and the transfer portal offers a perfect opportunity for USC coach Lincoln Riley. After the departure of Miller Moss to the transfer portal after it officially opened on Monday, the Trojans might look to add some depth to the quarterback room through the portal.
Only incoming freshman Husan Longstreet and projected starter Jayden Maiava are slated to be the only scholarship quarterbacks on USC's roster. Despite only having two quarterbacks, it could be tough to convince an experienced quarterback to sit behind Maiava and compete with Longstreet for the potential starting job. However, Riley's pedigree at coaching the position is typically enough to attract some of the country's best quarterbacks.
1. Jaylen Henderson - Texas A&M
Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson would be a good option for the Trojans. He is a local product with experience in the SEC. Henderson spent two years in College Station and a year at Fresno State prior to that. He hails from Chaminade High School in West Hills, not too far from USC. During the 2023-24 season, Henderson made three starts, throwing 715 passing yards and six touchdowns while completing 67.9% of his passes. He tacked on 104 rushing yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns on the ground. With his dual-threat ability, he could fit right into what Riley likes to do offensively.
2. Devin Brown - Ohio State
Ohio State transfer Devin Brown is another intriguing option out of the portal for USC. Brown was committed to the Trojans before flipping to Ohio State when Riley came into the fold three years ago. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Brown has thrown for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Brown may also be looking to come back closer to home. He has the talent to play and would be a recruiting coupe if the Trojans are able to nab him. He prepped for three years at Queen Creek in Arizona before playing his senior season at Corner Canyon in Utah.
3. Matthew Sluka - UNLV
This one may come as a surpise. UNLV transfer Matthew Sluka has been one of the more controversial players this season due to his decision to leave UNLV because of an alleged lack of NIL payments. At USC, Sluka should have no problem with NIL funds, but wouldn't be stepping into a favorable situation for playing time. Sluka is heading into his sixth year of eligibility and would offer a veteran presence in the quarterback room. In his lone season at UNLV, He threw for 618 yards and six touchdowns and led the to a 3-0 start before withdrawing from the team.
