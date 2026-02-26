USC Coaches Reveal Why They Chose Stay With the Trojans

Several USC Trojans assistant coaches were hot commodities this offseason across the country.

It happens when you’re at a premier school. The staff is never going to be exactly the same every year. However, a number of the coaches revealed why they chose to stay at Southern Cal.

Chad Savage, Inside Receivers/Tight Ends Coach

USC inside Receivers/tight Ends coach Chad Savage is a rising star. It won’t be long before Savage is an offensive coordinator and eventually a head coach at the Power Four level. The Trojans hired the former Colorado State coach last January and he was instrumental in the development of Biletnikoff Award winning wide receiver Makai Lemon and the tight ends becoming a big part of the offense.

He dominated on the recruiting trail in Southern California, landing players such as five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver. He had opportunities with other programs but chose to stay at USC and was promoted to pass game coordinator this offseason.

“Why not USC. When I took this job, it was a dream come true,” Savage said to the media. “It's an honor to be recognized by other schools, because obviously you're doing something right with your position group or terms of recruiting, but the program is doing something right and to be in a top offense under Coach Riley (USC coach Lincoln Riley) year and year out, that recognition is going to come. But there's so much growth for me to happen here at USC and to be under Coach Riley, to be under his knowledge, to be under the leadership of Chad Bowden (General Manager) and how he recruits, his vision."

“I'm a West Coast guy. My family's out west, friends are out west. I think my name carries weight out west when it comes to recruiting. Now, I'm doing everything I can to be recruiting on a national level. It starts with Jen Cohen (Athletic Director) up top, her leadership. There's not a better AD in the game and when her vision aligns with the head coach and the GM, it trickles down us position coaches, and we got a great life at USC. I busted my tail to recruit some of these certain individuals, so I want to see everything come from fruition here USC and get more national championships,” Savage said.

Trovon Reed, Cornerbacks Coach

There were major questions which defensive coaches would return after the departure of former USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed was someone USC couldn’t afford to lose. Similar to Savage, Reed was hired in January 2025 and is phenomenal on the recruiting trail. He landed players such as four-star cornerback Elbert Hill and safety Peyton Dyer, and his impact is being felt in the 2027 recruiting class.

His player development was noticeable with the growth of redshirt freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams, whose growth from the start to the end of the season was evident.

“One it’s USC. This place is special," Reed said to the media. "I didn’t know what no one meant about it being special until I stayed here for a year. Two, Lincoln Riley, one of the best to ever do it in my opinion. I’m a younger coach so I got to see his whole come up. I wholeheartedly believe in everything that he say. Three, I love my guys. I build real relationships throughout recruiting. That’s how I coach, I coach with my heart, and I couldn’t leave my guys no matter what. It was really a no-brainer."

Anthony Jones, Running Backs Coach

USC running backs coach Anthony Jones came over from TCU in 2024. During his press conference, he spoke about watching USC winning national championships when he was kid in Memphis. He referenced seeing great USC tailbacks such as Reggie Bush, LenDale White and Marcus Allen.

“It’s USC. It’s the relationships, it’s the opportunity to keep making an impact, not only in the running back room but the offensive unit as a whole, as well as the entire football team," Jones said. "And just that hunger and that thirst to win a national championship.”

“Just to come back and understand that our job is not finished. We left a lot on the table so we are hungry for more. We want to go out there and win the Big Ten Championship. I think this fan base deserves it. I think this university deserves it, this city deserves it as well,” Jones said.

Shaun Nua, Defensive Ends Coach

USC defensive ends coach Shaun Nua’s name was floated around to fill the BYU defensive coordinator vacancy left by Jay Hill, who left to take the same role at Michigan. Nua played and began his coaching career at BYU. Nua is the only defensive staff member to coach under all three defensive coordinators since Lincoln Riley arrived in 2022.

“There was no question where I wanted to be,” Nua said to the media. “This is USC. This is where you work to get to. When you’re at a place like this, it’s a dream place for me, there’s no other question if I want to be here or not.”

Zach Hanson, Offensive Line

When Collin Klein became the head coach at Kansas State there was a question if USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson would join him. Klein and Hanson were teammates at Kansas State and very close friends. Hanson's wife is from Kansas, and where her family still resides and the couple have an infant child.

But Hanson is committed to building a national championship level offensive line at USC. Hanson moved from tight ends coach, where he was for three seasons, to offensive line coach last season. The Trojans return all five starters on the offensive line and have built great depth across the front.