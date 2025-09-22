USC Trojans Trending For Top Defensive Back Recruit After Visit for Michigan State Win
Several top recruits were in attendance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for No. 21 USC’s 45-31 win over Michigan State on Saturday night. The Trojans currently have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for 2026 and are looking to build on their top ranking heading into 2027.
One of the recruits that made an appearance at the Coliseum for the late kickoff on Saturday night was 2027 four-star safety Gavin Williams. The 6-foot-1 safety from Damien High School in La Verne, California, received an offer from the Trojans in January and is being recruited by several other top programs in the country.
Williams Interest In USC After Recent Visit
Schools that Williams has received offers from include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and many others. Williams recently spoke with 247Sports about his recent visit to USC this past weekend.
“The visit to USC this past Saturday night was a great experience,” Williams said. “Being inside the Coliseum for that type of game was special, and I really enjoyed catching up with the staff. The coaches have made it clear that I’m a big priority in the 2027 class.”
With Williams being a local California recruit, he would be a valuable addition to a 2027 class as the defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn, looks to continue improving his defense. In five games played in his junior season, Williams has recorded 33 tackles for Damien. He has collected a total of 118 throughout his high school career.
Other Top 2027 California Recruits USC Is Pursuing
In addition to Williams, several other recruits from California are top targets for USC’s 2027 recruiting class, including Long Beach five-star Poly's five star cornerback JuJu Johnson, Gardena Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, and five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson from San Diego Cathedral Catholic.
Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang also highlight USC's defensive targets for their 2027 recruiting class.
The Impact Williams And Other Defensive Prospects Would Have On USC
Receiving commitments from Williams and a majority of the top defensive recruits from California would serve as a huge benefit to USC's future defense.
As it was on full display in the win over Michigan State and past seasons under coach Lincoln Riley, defense has always been an issue for the Trojans, particularly in the secondary. USC's defense has improved up front, but its secondary continues to struggle.
Lynn having more talented and defensive players in the secondary to work with will help USC not rely entirely on its offense and play a different style of football.