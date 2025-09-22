All Trojans

USC Trojans Trending For Top Defensive Back Recruit After Visit for Michigan State Win

The USC Trojans' defense has consistently struggled during coach Lincoln Riley's tenure leading the program. Can USC's coaching staff land four-star safety Gavin Williams to help shore up the Trojans defense?

Caden Handwork

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Several top recruits were in attendance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for No. 21 USC’s 45-31 win over Michigan State on Saturday night. The Trojans currently have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for 2026 and are looking to build on their top ranking heading into 2027.

One of the recruits that made an appearance at the Coliseum for the late kickoff on Saturday night was 2027 four-star safety Gavin Williams. The 6-foot-1 safety from Damien High School in La Verne, California, received an offer from the Trojans in January and is being recruited by several other top programs in the country.

Williams Interest In USC After Recent Visit

Lincoln Riley USC Football USC Trojans College Football Recruiting Big Ten Football Gavin Williams Oregon Ducks recruiting
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with the official during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Schools that Williams has received offers from include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and many others. Williams recently spoke with 247Sports about his recent visit to USC this past weekend.

“The visit to USC this past Saturday night was a great experience,” Williams said. “Being inside the Coliseum for that type of game was special, and I really enjoyed catching up with the staff. The coaches have made it clear that I’m a big priority in the 2027 class.”

MORE: USC Trojans Star Quarterback Quietly Climbing Up NFL Draft Boards

MORE: Why Makai Lemon Deserves MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan State

MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Continues This Key Streak In Win Over Michigan State

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Spartans 

With Williams being a local California recruit, he would be a valuable addition to a 2027 class as the defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn, looks to continue improving his defense. In five games played in his junior season, Williams has recorded 33 tackles for Damien. He has collected a total of 118 throughout his high school career.

Other Top 2027 California Recruits USC Is Pursuing

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans USC Football College Football Big Ten Football Gavin Williams D'Anton Lynn recruiting class
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to Williams, several other recruits from California are top targets for USC’s 2027 recruiting class, including Long Beach five-star Poly's five star cornerback JuJu Johnson, Gardena Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, and five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson from San Diego Cathedral Catholic.

Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang also highlight USC's defensive targets for their 2027 recruiting class.

The Impact Williams And Other Defensive Prospects Would Have On USC

USC Football USC Trojans College Football recruiting Big Ten Football Michigan State Spartans D'Anton Lynn recruiting
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) following the victory against the Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Receiving commitments from Williams and a majority of the top defensive recruits from California would serve as a huge benefit to USC's future defense.

As it was on full display in the win over Michigan State and past seasons under coach Lincoln Riley, defense has always been an issue for the Trojans, particularly in the secondary. USC's defense has improved up front, but its secondary continues to struggle.

Lynn having more talented and defensive players in the secondary to work with will help USC not rely entirely on its offense and play a different style of football.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football