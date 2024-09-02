USC Trojans Troll LSU Tigers Football with TikTok Dance After Sunday Night Victory
The USC Trojans Football football team had plenty of reason to celebrate following their dramatic 27-20 victory over the LSU Tigers on Sunday night.
The Trojans took their celebration into the Allegiant Stadium locker-room, and posts on social media showcased USC players using the iconic "Get the Gat" dance from the 2019 National Championship LSU team as part of their victory.
While the posted TikTok was edited to feature several players, an unedited version appeared on other videos that included quarterback Miller Moss throwing an "L" down with his hand.
USC players were following the same routine from the 2019 LSU team that ended their season as national champions, including a viral video from the program at the White House performing the dance.
The Trojans clinched the victory in the final seconds as transfer running back Woody Marks' 13-yard touchdown run left only eight seconds in the contest, as USC opened their season to move to 1-0.
All aboard the USC hype train. The Trojans also frustrated Tigers coach Brian Kelly, who slammed his fist on the postgame press conference table during his rant, detailing further how LSU could have overcome the last minute drive by USC.
“It is the first time since I’ve been here that I am pretty angry at our football team,” Kelly said. “We had some guys that played their butts off tonight, and we are sitting here again talking about the same things.”
USC handed the Tigers their third season-opening loss under Kelly and the fifth straight overall.
“Not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away, but what we’re doing on the sideline is feeling like the game’s over. I’m so angry about it. I got to do something about. I got to coach them better,” Kelly said.
Next up, the Trojans hope to keep dancing as they return home to host Utah State on Saturday, September 7th on 8 p.m. PT.
